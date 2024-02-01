WNBL Round 13 review: Talbot returns, Flames share the love

Open Extended Reactions

Round 13 may have been the longest round of the season, but the quality certainly didn't falter throughout. We had players return from injury, upsets, and cancelled games, as teams were under the pump to finish strong before the end of the regular season.

A spot in the top four remains up for grabs and those currently outside of it refuse to go down without a fight. The top teams can't be too careful either, knowing only their best will be good enough, any less and they are risking their finals chances.

This round saw previous underdogs the Sydney Flames and Bendigo Spirit prove they aren't going anywhere and that the Melbourne Boomers and Southside Flyers can't afford to play it safe.

STAND OUT PLAYER - STEPH TALBOT

Australian basketball fans collectively rejoiced when the news of Steph Talbot's return to her Adelaide Lightning team was announced, a year post an ACL injury.

Maya Thompson/Getty Images)

With the Lightning having no chance of making finals, and Talbot not wanting to risk anything ahead of the upcoming Olympics (If the Opals qualify), there was no pressure on her return. While it may not have been a showstopping performance, it was a pretty good first game back, as she recorded 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a win for her team!

If this is how she plays after 12 months off, the signs are pretty good for her and her team moving forward.

Although the Lightning's campaign is almost over, it just shows us what could have been if Talbot had been available this season.

SURPRISE OF THE ROUND - BENDIGO SPIRIT BEATING THE MELBOURNE BOOMERS

The stakes were high for both teams entering this game, with the chance for the Boomers to secure their spot in the top two, and it being a must win game for the Bendigo Spirit. The Spirit are in the position where they must win every game left of the regular season to earn themselves a spot in the finals, but they didn't let that get to them.

Harnessing the pressure, it was a team effort that got them over the line in this close game. It was Alicia Froling who got the better of her twin Keely, with 15 points and six rebounds to her name, she also drew several fouls against her sister.

Ultimately the Spirit were led by none other than Kelsey Griffin, who used all her tricks on offence, with 20 points to her name. For the Boomers, Monique Conti continued her fine form, nailing threes and getting to the basket when she could. It was Tera Reed, however, that uplifted her team, with a game high 21 points. Despite it being a tight contest, the Spirit were able to maintain their small lead in the fourth and finish with the win.

MOST EXCITING GAME - SYDNEY FLAMES VS. SOUTHSIDE FLYERS

The Sydney Flames made a statement in this game, showing they are serious about making finals this season. Up against the second placed team, the Southside Flyers, Opals' teammates went head-to-head and ultimately it was the Flames who won the game by a solid 21 points.

The Flames and Flyers were evenly stacked, but six players from the Flames scored in double digits (Cayla George, Didi Richards, Lauren Nicholson, Tess Madgen, Paige Bradley, and Shanice Swain) making their victory a team effort. Matt King/Getty Images

The teams were evenly stacked, but when six players from one team can score in double digits (Cayla George, Didi Richards, Lauren Nicholson, Tess Madgen, Paige Bradley, and Shanice Swain) and the team produces 29 assists in total, they are hard to beat.

This game also saw the return of Swain, her first game in the Flames uniform. She blended in seamlessly and is now just another weapon in their arsenal.

ROUND 13 RESULTS:

Melbourne Boomers defeated Perth Lynx, 90-76

Bendigo Spirit defeated UC Capitals, 93-75

Sydney Flames defeated Southside Flyers, 102-81

Adelaide Lightning defeated UC Capitals, 84-67

Bendigo Spirit defeated Melbourne Boomers, 80-70

UC Capitals defeated by Townsville Fire, 83-91

Southside Flyers defeated Perth Lynx, 91-70

Townville Fire vs. Southside Flyers, POSTPONED