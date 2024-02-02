Ninnis firming as 36ers head coach for NBL25

Open Extended Reactions

Scott Ninnis is firming as the Adelaide 36ers' preference to remain head coach for the 2024-25 NBL season, multiple sources told ESPN.

Ninnis took over as interim head coach of the 36ers on Dec. 6, after the team parted ways with CJ Bruton. During Ninnis' time at the helm, the 36ers are 6-5, including 5-1 in the 2024 calendar year.

As of Thursday afternoon, the 36ers had yet to present an official offer to Ninnis, sources said, but there's now some mutual interest in the 58-year-old returning to the helm for next season.

Going into Round 18 of the 2023-24 season, the 36ers are ninth on the NBL ladder with a 10-14 record; still with a mathematical chance to qualify for the play-in.

Ninnis and assistant coach Graham Kubank were in Ballarat, Victoria on Thursday to take in the action at the U20 National Championships.

Ninnis took over as interim head coach of the 36ers on Dec. 6, after the team parted ways with CJ Bruton. During Ninnis' time at the helm, the 36ers are 6-5, including 5-1 in the 2024 calendar year. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

The 36ers had shown preliminary interest in Trevor Gleeson to fill the eventual vacant head coach position, sources said, while the franchise also has had internal discussions about the prospect of bringing in Brian Goorjian. Ninnis' impressive record as interim head coach, while in a small sample size, has seen him rise to the top of the 36ers' list of preferences.

The 36ers are coming off the signing of Dejan Vasiljevic to a three-year deal.

Vasiljevic, Nick Marshall, Sunday Dech, Jason Cadee, Jacob Wiley (mutual option), and Trentyn Flowers (Next Star) are all currently contracted for the 2024-25 season.

The 36ers' next game is on Friday evening against the Sydney Kings.