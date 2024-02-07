Zylan Cheatham pours in 24 points and the New Zealand Breakers hold Bryce Cotton to 3-14 from the field (1:40)

Basketball legend Michele Timms expects Australia to qualify for this year's Olympics but says the path to Paris won't be a cakewalk for the World No.3.

The Opals take to the court in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belem, Brazil this weekend and must finish top three in their four-nation pool to punch their ticket to what would be a 10th Olympic campaign for the Australian women's basketball program.

Timms, who represented her country at three Olympics and was an assistant coach for Australia and China at a further three, said Brazil (8th) Germany (25th) and Serbia (10th) would prove more formidable opposition than their respective rankings might indicate.

"It's do-or-die, so every game is a must win. I think we sit back here in Australia and because of the success of the Opals in the past a lot of basketball people think 'ah, they'll qualify no worries', but this is going to test the Opals," she told ESPN.

"It's important Australian basketball fans realise this isn't going to be a cakewalk for this team. They're going to have to knuckle down and grind it out due to the lack of preparation, players out injured and players coming off injury.

"We have to get Brazil or Germany but we're not going to walk in there and just win every game by 20.

The Opals finished on top of Group B. Photo by Pete Dovgan/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"It'd normally be a no brainer against Brazil but they are the host nation and they are fuelled on emotion, if they get hot and on a run they're really hard to stop. They are a danger team at home because they are streaky, so it's really important we get on top of them early and don't give them a sniff.

"Germany although ranked in the 20s are a really formidable opponent with WNBA players, experienced players playing in Europe, in Euro League. Their international game has shot up and they're slowly coming of age.

"And then we've got Serbia and they are really tough.

"The girls are going to have to work really hard for it, but I know they'll get it done."

Timms says coach Sandy Brondello, her teammate in Atlanta where Australia made history in 1996 winning the country's first Olympic basketball medal, is perfectly suited to the situation the Opals face.

On top of limited preparation and no lead-in camp, Australia is without Steph Talbot, who has one WNBL game under her belt on return from an ACL injury, an All-Star Five selection at the 2022 FIBA World Cup in Sydney and fellow World Cup bronze medallists Kristy Wallace and Darcee Garbin.

"I have total faith in Sandy because this is her specialty, bringing players together in limited time, finding the magic and making it work at international level," Timms says.

"She's really good at getting groups together with limited time and she's done it time and time again in the WNBA.

"She has a great connection with, and management of, the players and the ability to get the most out of them in situations where there's limited preparation and the adversity of injuries."

Lauren Jackson dropped 30 points in her final game for the Opals. Matt King/Getty Images

Timms expects a core group of players, with experience and exciting dash of youth, to lead the way including forward Alanna Smith, who in WNBA free agency joined Minnesota from Chicago, who suits up for the Opals for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics.

"The best decision Smith's ever made was to go to Europe. She's really matured as a player which she had to do. She went back to the WNBA last year, had a great season now she's back in Europe doing well. I'm really excited to see 'the new Alanna Smith' back in the Australian team and what she can bring.

"Marianna Tolo is just so reliable, you know what you're going to get from her game in, game out - she never disappoints. She's going to be really important in the rotations. It'll be really interesting to see what kind of role [Lauren] Jackson plays and if she plays big minutes or starts.

"Jade Melbourne's ready to play international hoop and slide into the Opals. I'm excited to see how she's used and hopefully she gives us a real pep off the bench with her high energy so they can run and get out and attack the rim and not get bogged down in the court-to-court game.

"Bec Allen had a really good 2023 WNBA season. I'm extremely happy she's ended up at my old team Phoenix Mercury this week [in WNBA free agency] and I'm looking forward to seeing her play.

"And Sami Whitcomb's been in good form in the WNBL with Townsville, so I expect her to play well and hopefully blow it up from the three."

Australia's trio of games at the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament are live on ESPN.

Game 1

Australia vs Brazil. Friday February 9, 10am AEDT LIVE on ESPN2

Game 2

Australia vs Germany. Sunday February 11, 7am AEDT LIVE on ESPN

Game 3

Australia vs Serbia. Monday February 12, 7am AEDT LIVE on ESPN2