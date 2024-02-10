Tasmania put in an exceptional team effort to get a commanding win over South East Melbourne away from home. (1:43)

The Tasmania JackJumpers have kept the pressure right on the Perth Wildcats for a top two NBL spot with an emphatic 94-67 win at the shorthanded South East Melbourne Phoenix.

The odds were stacked against South East Melbourne despite being at home at John Cain Arena, with the Phoenix sitting last and missing key players Mitch Creek, Gary Browne, Alan Williams, Craig Moller and Owen Foxwell.

And that's exactly how it panned out, with the Phoenix unable to remain competitive like they were a week ago in a 16-point loss to Melbourne United in the Throwdown.

Making matters worse for the Phoenix was the ejection of coach Mike Kelly in the third quarter, with referee Marc Mill quick on the trigger to call two technical fouls in a matter of seconds.

Assistant Sam Mackinnon, who briefly coached Brisbane last season, took over for the rest of the game but the JackJumpers weren't about to show any mercy as they put together a strong four-quarter display.

Inconsistent for much of the campaign, Tasmania had two strong wins last week to all but end the seasons of Cairns and Adelaide.

That momentum continued in Melbourne on Saturday to keep their top-two hopes alive.

The JackJumpers have just one game in their season remaining - next Saturday at home to the Wildcats, with whom they are locked in a battle for a top-two finish.

Tasmania are 15-12 following Saturday's emphatic 27-point win over the Phoenix but whether or not they are fighting over second spot next Saturday will depend on how the Wildcats perform at home to Cairns and away to Illawarra beforehand.

It was a strong all-round showing from the JackJumpers, seven players scoring in double-figures but nobody with more than the 11 points registered by Clint Steindl, Will Magnay, Sean Macdonald and Jack McVeigh.

Jordon Crawford, Anthony Drmic and Marcus Lee added 10 points apiece.

The Phoenix stuck with the JackJumpers for the first quarter but the longer it went, the more it blew out; despite 19 points from import Abdel Nader.

Ben Ayre led the offence without Foxwell and Browne for 13 points, with encouraging signs from young big man Anzac Rissetto who grabbed eight points and four rebounds.