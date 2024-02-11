Breakers' play-in hopes take a hit with loss to United

Jo Lual-Acuil Jr's 19 points and 11 rebounds leads the way for United as Melbourne takes home a commanding win against the Breakers (1:44)

Open Extended Reactions

The New Zealand Breakers' NBL play-in hopes have taken a hit with a 94-81 loss to ladder-leading Melbourne United at John Cain Arena.

Sunday's defeat leaves the Breakers needing to beat Brisbane in their penultimate game of the regular season to guarantee they will make the Play-In Tournament.

Last season's runners-up, who have been haunted by injuries all season, could still finish in the top six if they lost that game.