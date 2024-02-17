Magnay monsters Cotton-free Perth in pre-finals flex

Spearheaded by Milton Doyle and Jack McVeigh, the Tasmania JackJumpers easily take down a Perth outfit without a resting Bryce Cotton (1:44)

Will Magnay has earned Paris Olympics consideration from a Boomers great as his Tasmania JackJumpers shut down Perth 86-72 in a potential NBL Finals prelude.

The hosts made the most of Wildcats star and runaway MVP favourite Bryce Cotton's late scratching on Saturday, the guard rested as a precaution after copping a knock to the knee in Thursday's loss to Illawarra.

Fit-again former NBA centre Magnay was back to his monstrous best around the rim as they silenced the usually prolific Perth offence and ended the regular season on a 5-1 run.

He blocked five shots, added eight rebounds, scored 13 points and defended the Wildcats' forwards so emphatically that Andrew Gaze pondered in commentary if he could be the left-field option the Boomers need at the Paris Games later his year.

His defence powered a 10-point run to finish the half and blow the game open, the JackJumpers up by 20 approaching the third quarter.

Perth made just five-of-21 triples and took nearly four minutes to score in the final term as the lead passed 25.

Tasmania improved to 17-12 to match Perth, but remain in third on percentage in what could be an early look at one Play-Off series, should Tasmania progress through the first stage of Finals.

Alexandre Saar (17 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals, two blocks) started well in front of Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin, a potential suitor of the French star set to go early in the next NBA draft.

Milton Doyle (24 points, five rebounds, five assists) and Jack McVeigh (20 points, 10 rebounds) continued their highly-productive seasons for the JackJumpers.

The home side wore one-off uniforms for the third annual Teal Game to support local cancer foundation Support, Hope, Educate that raise funds, awareness and has an ambition to build a cancer wellness centre in Hobart.