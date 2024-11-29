Wildcats demolish shorthanded Bullets in NBL

Rocco Zikarksy rolls to the basket and skies for a thunderous dunk for the Brisbane Bullets. (0:17)

The Perth Wildcats took full advantage of a decimated Brisbane Bullets line-up at RAC Arena as the NBL season resumed with them dominating on the way to the 117-89 home victory.

The two teams played one another almost two weeks ago in Brisbane prior to the FIBA international break with the Bullets blowing away the Wildcats by 21 points with import guard James Batemon producing 51 on his own.

It was a distinctly different story on the other side of the country with the cause for the Bullets not helped with the absence of Tyrell Harrison (illness), Jarred Bairstow (ankle), Tohi Smith-Milner (concussion), Josh Bannan (ankle) and Deng Adel (broken hand).

That group includes their starting front court of Harrison and Bannan meaning that 18-year-old Next Star Rocco Zikarsky earned his first NBL start on the back of his career-best performance almost two weeks ago.

Bryce Cotton of the Wildcats drives to the key. Paul Kane/Getty Images

He had some bright moments too with 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, and former two-time Wildcats championship winner Casey Prather did have 31 points for Brisbane, but that's where the positives just about stopped.

It was a complete demolition job from the outset from the 'Cats who had nearly two weeks to stew over what the Bullets did to them in Brisbane and they were in the mood for revenge.

Perth scored 31 points in the first quarter, 32 in the second, 28 in the third and then 26 in the fourth for the eventual 28-point win to improve to 7-7 on the season while shooting 55 per cent from the field and going 18-of-40 from three-point range.

Seven Wildcats players scored in double-figures with Kristian Doolittle producing 17 points and seven assists, Izan Almansa 14 points and four boards, and Dylan Windler 15 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Elijah Pepper also had 14 points on 4-of-7 three-point shooting with Bryce Cotton contributing 13 points and four assists, David Okwera 12 points and Keanu Pinder 11.

It was a rough night for the shorthanded Bullets who went just 6-of-24 from three, were out-rebounded by 10 and had 14 turnovers.