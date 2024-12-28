Wildcats smash inept 36ers in NBL

Dylan Windler fires in a career-best 24 points as the Perth Wildcats blow out the Adelaide 36ers on the road. (1:44)

The Perth Wildcats spent four quarters poking holes in the Adelaide 36ers' threadbare defence to cruise to an emphatic 116-92 victory in the NBL.

After a tight opening, the Wildcats blew the match apart with a 29-16 second quarter, then silenced the sell-out Adelaide Entertainment Centre crowd of 9495 and inflicted the Sixers' seventh defeat in eight games with a 38-29 final-term flourish.

Import Dylan Windler top-scored on Saturday night with 24 points including six three-pointers, ex-36er Keanu Pinder hit 12-of-16 free throws in a 23-point haul, and superstar Bryce Cotton had 21 points and 11 assists.

Adelaide captain Dejan Vasiljevic scored 23 points off the bench in his return from a five-game absence with a hamstring injury, while point guard Kendric Davis scored 18 of his 19 points after half-time, a haul he combined with 10 assists.

The Wildcats consolidated fifth spot after hitting 21-of-43 from three-point territory, taking advantage of the Sixers' staggering refusal to defend the perimeter.

The Perth Wildcats have bounced back from a loss to take care of an underwhelming Adelaide 36ers. Mark Brake/Getty Images

Windler and Cotton launched Perth to a 17-9 head start before Vasiljevic came off the bench and momentarily inspired his sluggish side, scoring eight unanswered points in the space of 53 seconds to tie the game at 17-all.

Montrezl Harrell also generated some spark off the bench with seven points in the last three minutes of the opening term.

It was 26-all at quarter-time but the Wildcats' 6-of-10 return from three-point range was a worrying sign for Adelaide.

A furious 36ers coach Mike Wells called a time-out 23 seconds into the second term after Windler drained his third triple.

The American hit his fourth trey moments later and ended up going 6-of-8 from downtown in a 20-point half, with many of his looks wide-open.

Cotton had 14 first-half points on 3-of-4 threes as the Sixers crashed to a 55-42 half-time deficit.

Adelaide dragged the deficit back to 10 points in the third before a 14-3 Perth run pushed the score to 78-57.

The Sixers got it back to 15 points before completely disintegrating at both ends down the stretch, as the Wildcats continued to pile on points without resistance.