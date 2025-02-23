Spirit, Fire strike first in WNBL semifinals

Open Extended Reactions

Bendigo Spirit star Sami Whitcomb has spearheaded a 76-67 win over the Sydney Flames to put her side within touching distance of the WNBL grand final series.

MVP Whitcomb posted a double-double on Sunday as the Spirit overcame a slow start to out-muscle their opponents in game one of their best-of-three semifinal series.

Whitcomb had 20 first-half points and finished with a game-high 26, as well as 11 rebounds, while Veronica Burton added 19 points.

It was Bendigo's first finals win in 10 years, celebrated in front of a strong home crowd at Red Energy Arena.

"It's super exciting to be a part of this and you can tell the fans who showed up were really excited about the moment too," Whitcomb told the Nine Network.

"That was was just one game but we're thrilled that we were able to do that here."

Sami Whitcomb in action against the Flames. Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Bendigo were down by seven early in the contest but went on a 21-2 run to lead by 12 at quarter time.

The margin blew out beyond 20 in the second period and Sydney's task got even tougher when Shaneice Swain went down with a knee injury.

The Spirit were never seriously challenged from there as they took a series lead ahead of game two, to be played in Sydney on Thursday night.

Tahlia Tupaea (16 points) and Cayla George (14) were the Flames' best contributors in game one, as they outscored their hosts 39-25 in the second half.

"The second half showed what we're capable of," Tupaea said post-game.

"It's exciting and fun, so we can't wait to go back home and play another game."

In the other semi-final series, Townsville struck a huge blow with a 92-87 road win over Perth in another gripping instalment of the two sides' growing rivalry.

The Lynx had secured home court advantage with a stunning overtime win over the Fire in the last round of the regular season.

But Townsville turned the tables at the Bendat Basketball Centre on Saturday night behind Nia Coffey's game-high 36 points.

Coffey, who drained six three-pointers at 86 per cent, was involved in an entertaining personal battle with Ally Wilson as the Lynx star posted a career-high 32 points and nine assists.

Perth fought back from an 11-point quarter-time deficit to hit the front with two minutes left in the final term, but the Fire closed out the game on an 8-2 run.

Courtney Woods (17 points, 10 assists) and Alexandra Fowler (14 points, six rebounds) also shone for Townsville, while Laeticia Amihere (20 points, five rebounds) and Anneli Maley (nine points, 15 rebounds) were among Perth's best.

Game two will be played in Townsville on Wednesday night.