Olgun Uluc and Kane Pitman discuss the FIBA standards blocking the path for Kyrie Irving possibly playing for the Australian national team. (2:36)

Open Extended Reactions

Every week, ESPN's Megan Hustwaite brings together news stories that have caught her eye across the WNBL.

LYNX NEED COFFEY FIX

Perth Lynx has a Coffey problem.

Townsville import Nia Coffey scorched the Lynx in game one of their semifinal series at the weekend with 36 points, in under 30 minutes court time, as the Fire won 92-87 and took a 1-0 lead.

It was the Atlanta Dream forward's first WNBL final in 2198 days following her 2018-19 campaign with grand finalist Adelaide Lightning.

"We've got a Nia Coffey problem," Perth coach Ryan Petrik told WNBL Weekly.

Nia Coffey of the Fire attempts to get her lay up shot out James Worsfold/Getty Images

"Right now, she's the best player in the series. Last year, we had the best player in Aari (McDonald), and we swept them (Townsville).

"Nia Coffey is one of the best players in the league, if not the best player in the series, so we've got to solve the Coffey problem.

"With her size playing the three and the way she bully-ball drives, she's also going to go 6-of-7 from three. I'm not sure there's an answer page in the WNBL to solve that problem so we've got to find a way to somehow slow her down."

While the Lynx did plenty right in the series opener, Petrik said there were other adjustments to be made.

"We did a better job on the glass, which wasn't hard after the last game of the regular season, so we were better there. Offensively, some of the smarts with how they guard pick and rolls, and where they load up from, we did a really important job of attacking that," he said.

"We know them (Townsville) pretty well, we've been putting some things in the last four weeks knowing how Shannon (Fire coach Shannon Seebohm) coaches the pick and roll situation defensively and we just did a really poor job of attacking it so that's something we need to work on." Townsville is on the verge of selling out the Entertainment Centre for Wednesday night's Game 2 which is live on ESPN.

MORE INJURIES FLAME SYDNEY

The injury-depleted Sydney Flames began the week awaiting the status of captain Cayla George and in-form scorer Shaneice Swain for Thursday's second game of their semifinal series with Bendigo.

Battling a foot injury, triple Olympian George returned to the line-up in the opening game on Sunday and showed typical grit and toughness, compiling 14 points, five rebounds and an assist and a block in just over 33 minutes.

Swain, meanwhile, hurt her knee in the second quarter and after being assessed, returned to the court for the third term with heavy strapping but hobbled to the bench in tears sitting out the second half.

The Flames have already lost import Celeste Taylor, Mikaela Ruef and Emma Clarke to season-ending injuries while import Yemiah Morris is battling through a knee issue and managed just under 14 minutes in Bendigo for 6 rebounds and 5 points.

"Cayla's played that game on one foot and obviously she's just come back after three weeks off," coach Guy Molloy said post-game.

"And then I just don't know about Swain's knee yet so that would be a couple of really significant outs, so I'll have to find out their availability first of all and after I know that we'll think about how we approach the game."

CAPS OFF FOR GORISS

The UC Capitals and Australian Opals have moved quickly to lock in highly regarded Paul Goriss for their respective campaigns.

On return to the WNBL this season, Goriss guided the Capitals to fifth place and now the dual championship coach has been re-signed for 2025-26.

"I want to be here to win. That's something that drives me every day - I want to make players better and I want to win," he said.

With his knack for making strong connections with his players and improving them, Goriss made an immediate impact back in the nation's capital and with the likes of Nyadiew Puoch, Monique Bobongie, Katie Deeble and Jayda Clark all contracted, early foundations are being laid for a return to finals next season.

A long-time Opals assistant coach, Goriss will take on the new title of Associate Head Coach, tasked with guiding the squad while newly appointed Head Coach Sandy Brondello is in the US with WNBA commitments with reigning champs New York Liberty.

He will coach the Opals in an upcoming trans-Tasman series against New Zealand then July's FIBA Asia Cup in China.

AWARDS SEASON

Sami Whitcomb, Shaneice Swain and Ally Wilson all took to the #WNBL25 finals stage after winning their respective club MVP's last week.

Seizing the opportunity to come together before campaigns end, imports return home and players move on to their next seasons, three of the four finalists held their awards nights last week.

The Caps, United and Lightning have also crowned their winners with the Flyers to do so this week and the Fire at the completion of their campaign.

BENDIGO: MVP: Sami Whitcomb, Defensive Player: Veronica Burton, Breakout Player: Casey Samuels

PERTH: MVP: Ally Wilson, Runner-Up: Anneli Maley, Lynx on the Rise: Miele Sowah, Rookie of the Year: Kiara Waite

SYDNEY: MVP: Shaneice Swain, Defensive Player: Isa Brancatisano and Carla Pitman, Coaches Award: Carla Pitman, Hardest Working Player: Carla Pitman, Players' Player Award: Isa Brancatisano

UC CAPS: MVP: Jade Melbourne, Kellie Abrams Defensive Player of the Year: Nyadiew Puoch, Capital on the Rise: Monique Bobongie and Nyadiew Puoch, Players' Player: Nicole Munger

GEELONG: MVP: Haley Jones, Defensive Player: Elissa Brett, Players' Player: Hannah Hank, People's Choice: Jaz Shelley

ADELAIDE: MVP: Brianna Turner, Rachael Sporn Award: Isabelle Bourne, Most Improved: Brooke Basham, Players' Player: Haylee Andrews, Lionheart Award: Haylee Andrews