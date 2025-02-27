Spirit sink Flames to book WNBL grand final spot

Bendigo Spirit have booked their spot in the WNBL grand final after beating Sydney Flames 91-74 in game two of their semi-final series.

The minor premiers, who finished the regular season top of the table with an 18-3 record, will take on Townsville after the Fire saw off Perth Lynx, also in straight sets.

Having recorded a 76-67 win on Sunday, in which an injury-ravaged Sydney won the second half convincingly, Bendigo started slowly at Quaycentre on Thursday night, trailing 12-3 early and 31-23 at quarter time.

But it was all the visitors from then on.

A 30-13 second term had them in front at halftime and they were never headed after that, with the Flames registering just seven points in the final period.

Marianna Tolo of the Spirit controls the ball Matt King/Getty Images

Sydney guard Tahlia Tupaea led all scorers with 24 points while captain Cayla George - fighting on with a foot injury - compiled 15 points, six rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks.

League MVP Sami Whitcomb had a team-high 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Spirit, with four teammates also reaching double figures.

It was the 14th time Whitcomb had scored 20 or more points in a game this season and it helped seal Bendigo's first appearance in the deciding series since 2015.

The Spirit will go in as favourites, having won all three contests this season by a combined total of 25 points.

Game one will take place in Bendigo on Wednesday March 5.