Bendigo Spirit have overcome a nervy start to move within one win of their third WNBL title after defeating Townsville Fire 70-58 in Game One of the grand-final series.

Import Veronica Burton starred with 24 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Spirit, who trailed at the first two changes at Red Energy Arena on Wednesday night, before dominating down the stretch.

The Spirit celebrate a three pointer from the bench. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Veteran centre Mariana Tolo posted 15 points and nine rebounds, while league MVP Sami Whitcomb finished with 12 points and eight boards.

"We really trusted our process offensively," Bendigo coach Kennedy Kereama said.

"We were getting great looks at the rim, offensive rebounds, feet in the paint, great post looks and wide-open shots on the perimeter. Finals basketball, there's always going to be some nerves.

"Just really proud of the group for really sticking it out. The shots eventually dropped."

Guards Abbey Ellis (17 points, six rebounds) and Courtney Woods (13, seven) led the way for the Fire, who held sway by 11 points midway through the second term before being completely shut down on offence.

Townsville were up 23-16 at quarter-time and looked to be in total control as they went on a 9-0 run either side of the first break.

They still led 31-20 before Bendigo forged a tough fightback which started at the defensive end.

The Spirit held the Fire to just three points across the last five minutes of the second frame to close the gap to 33-28 at half-time.

Bendigo continued to dictate terms defensively, drawing level at 41-all on the back of a grinding 13-8 third term.

The home side belatedly found its range offensively in the fourth period, which started with a three-pointer to 41-year-old Kelly Wilson.That gave Bendigo the lead, which they never ceded.

Burton and Whitcomb executed with aplomb down the stretch as the Spirit, chasing their first pennant since going back-to-back in 2013-14, won the last quarter 29-19.

Game Two is in Townsville on Sunday.