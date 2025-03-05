Hot-handed Hawks smash Phoenix, into NBL title series

The Illawarra Hawks have routed South East Melbourne with a season-high 70 first-half points on 11 three-point makes. (1:36)

Illawarra will take on Melbourne United in the NBL title series after Trey Kell starred in a dominant win over South East Melbourne in their playoff decider.

The Illawarra Hawks are a step closer to a second NBL championship after Trey Kell spearheaded a 126-96 thumping of South East Melbourne in their playoff series decider.

All-NBL First Team star Kell, who struggled with just six points in game two, exploded with 26 of the Hawks' 70 in the highest-scoring first half by any team this season.

It laid the platform for a dominant victory for the home side at the WIN Entertainment Centre on Wednesday night.

American guard Kell finished with a game-high 30 points, propelling Illawarra into their first championship series in eight years and fifth overall.

Trey Kell had a standout performance for the Hawks. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images

The top seeds will have home-court advantage for the best-of-five title series against Melbourne United, starting on Saturday night.

A foundation club in 1979, the Hawks' only previous title was in 2001.

Kell had plenty of influential teammates, including veteran Todd Blanchfield, who celebrated a rare start with 28 points and an equal career-high eight made three-pointers.