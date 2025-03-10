Ice Cube talks bringing the BIG3 to Australia, partnering with the NBL, and basketball films

Open Extended Reactions

MELBOURNE, Australia -- For the first time in its short history, the BIG3 is headed to Australia.

The 3-on-3 basketball league -- which was founded by hip-hop icon Ice Cube -- will head Down Under in November for an international showcase, with the hopes of entertaining Australians with its unique entertainment product.

"We're bringing the BIG3 to Australia, to show the Australians what we've got," Cube told ESPN. "We've got something that's extremely cool, and we've connected with the NBL. It's nothing but up from here."

The BIG3 has partnered with the NBL for the event, with executives within the two leagues having engaged in talks for several years, ultimately culminating in a showcase that plans to take advantage of the growing popularity in the 3-on-3 game. The halfcourt variation of basketball was introduced to the Olympics ahead of Tokyo 2020; the BIG3's rules vary slightly to the official FIBA game but attracts a heap of attention by featuring prominent former NBA and international players.

The likes of Joe Johnson, Kenyon Martin, Al Jefferson, Michael Beasley, and Mario Chalmers have participated in the BIG3 league; with Australia having one of the most engaged NBA fanbases outside of North America, there's hope and good reason to believe the November showcase can be a success.

"I've been coming to Australia off and on since 1993," Cube said.

The BIG3 has announced that it will host its first-ever international BIG3 Showcase in Australia in November 2025 through a groundbreaking new partnership with the NBL and GameAbove Sports. Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

"What I know is: Australians love their sports, they love athletes who play at the highest level and give their all, and that's what we have with the BIG3. We've connected with what we consider... right behind the NBA, the NBL is the biggest league in the world.

"It is the most credible league in the world, so connecting with the NBL was extremely important. This is something we wanted to do with the NBA; it hasn't happened in the States, but the fact that it's happening here in Australia is a dream come true for us."

For ticket information, click here

'Not a gimmick': the NBL's long-term vision

The NBL has been extremely innovative throughout Larry Kestelman's time as owner, and this initiative is yet another example of the Australian league thinking outside the box as it continues its aim to grow the sport in the country.

While the partnership between the NBL and BIG3 is still in its very early stages, the pair of leagues are natural bedfellows in their shared desire to entertain the masses.

Look no further than Montrezl Harrell, the one-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year, who was an import for the Adelaide 36ers over the 2024-25 NBL season. The league leant into Harrell's character and charisma from a marketing standpoint, and saw the fruits of that decision from an engagement perspective. Harrell has since signed a contract with the BIG3 for Season 8, further intertwining the two leagues ahead of the showcase.

"I see the natural transition of Montrezl Harrell, two weeks ago playing for the Adelaide 36ers in a play-in game, finishing here and going straight into a BIG3 contract," the NBL's Chief Operating Officer and Head of Basketball Operations, Vince Crivelli, told ESPN.

"He's still got a lot of juice, plays at a really high level, and super passionate about the way he competes. He's taking his talents to this form of the game. This is not a gimmick; these guys are playing for keeps. They're playing for keeps in a format that allows them to compete at a high level, and that's why I think our fans will enjoy it."

Outside of the general engagement the entertainment product is hoping to garner, there's also an element of continuing to educate the global basketball space -- and Australian sports fans -- about 3-on-3 basketball.

"If we can play a little role in inspiring some younger athletes to consider 3-on-3, and maybe even inspiring a generation to consider that as a path to the Olympics, I think, for all of those reasons, this makes a lot of sense," Crivelli said.

Cube added: "The possibilities are endless with the BIG3 and connecting in Australia. Hopefully we can have some athletes from the NBL participate in the BIG3, and it could be a great way for 3-on-3 to rise in Australia, as far as talent, to be ready for that Olympic stage."

Is a BIG3 movie on the cards?

Cube, of course, isn't just a sports entrepreneur. He's best known for his work as a rap artist, particularly in the hip hop group N.W.A, where he's had hits like 'It Was a Good Day' and 'Straight Outta Compton'.

The 55-year-old is also an accomplished actor and filmmaker, producing and appearing in the 'Friday' and 'Barbershop' film series.

With Cube's experience in film, combined with his founding of the BIG3, it then makes sense that he may want to become part of the renaissance of basketball movies we've seen through the 2020s.

Hustle, Air, and Uncut Gems are all critically acclaimed basketball films released in the last half-decade, so would Cube be interested in following that trend?

"I would love to make a BIG3 movie," Cube said.

"We've been talking about it. We've come close to featuring the BIG3 in other movies, but a BIG3 movie would be incredible. We have a lot of cool angles, to either make a drama or comedy. You definitely will see that at some point hopefully in the near future, where we can put the BIG3 and this experience on the big screen."