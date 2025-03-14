Doolittle signs as Wildcats sweat on Cotton

Tyler Harvey drains the game-winning bucket as Illawarra level the NBL Finals 1-1 in stunning fashion. (1:41)

NBL legend Bryce Cotton's future remains uncertain but the Perth Wildcats have locked in another key roster piece, with fellow import Kristian Doolittle inking a new three-year deal.

American forward Doolittle played a major role this season in steering the Wildcats to the playoffs, where they fell to Melbourne United.

The 27-year-old averaged 15.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists across the campaign and posted nine double-doubles.

"I'm excited to commit my long-term future to the Wildcats and call Perth home," Doolittle said.

"The club has been really good to me and my family and I've enjoyed my first two seasons at the Wildcats under head coach John Rillie, who has the same dedication to winning as myself.

Bryce Cotton of the Wildcats dribbles down court under pressure from Shea Ili of Melbourne United. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

"To come so close to qualifying for this season's championship series only fuels my desire to win a title with the Wildcats and I believe we are heading in the right direction to achieve the ultimate success."

Doolittle produced a monster performance in the deciding game of the playoffs series against Melbourne, registering 37 points and 10 rebounds.

Wildcats coach Rillie lauded the Oklahoma product's development over his first two seasons in the NBL.

"We're really happy to have Kristian back at the Wildcats for another three years after watching his growth as a player and leader over the last couple of seasons," Rillie said.

"It was great to see Kristian become a real leader in our group this season.

"He's the ultimate professional and has an infectious desire for winning."

The Wildcats are still sweating on a decision from Cotton after offering the five-time NBL MVP a deal that would reportedly make him the highest-paid player in league history.

Cotton will play in Puerto Rico over the NBL off-season and has been linked with a move to Japan's Chiba Jets, who are coached by former Wildcats boss Trevor Gleeson.

The 32-year-old has won a record seven Wildcats MVP awards over nine seasons and has indicated he would not play for another NBL club.