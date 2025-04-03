Sources: NBL salary cap moves north of $2 million

The salary cap for the 2025-26 NBL season has been set at $[AU]2,025,569.08 ahead of the opening of free agency, sources told ESPN.

The new figure is a 4% rise from last season's salary cap, which is the minimum rate it's required to increase by.

It's a shift from the past few seasons where the salary cap rose by the maximum amount of 7%; the smaller increase is due to teams' cap spending being at a lower rate relative to the salary cap for the 2024-25 season, compared to previous seasons.

Last season's salary cap was set at $1,947,662.58, with four teams remaining under that number come the end of the season, sources said.

The 2025 NBL Free Agency period officially opens on April 4, at 9am (AEDT).

The new salary floor for the 2025-26 season has been set at $1,823,030.40.

Illawarra Hawks are the defending NBL champions after they defeated Melbourne United in an epic five-game Finals series Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

A team's first marquee player will now hit the cap at $250,056.15, while a second will be a $333,409.66 cap hit. A third marquee's cap hit is set at $416,761.71, and a fourth is $500,113.77. A marquee designation can only be applied to an Australian or Kiwi player, and allows a team to pay the athlete a significant amount while the contract hits the cap at a lower, fixed figure.

NBL teams are permitted to have a combined four imports and marquee players on their roster.

The new minimum salary has been set at $79,758.05, while next season's minimum is $82,948.37. Receiving next season's minimum figure is helpful for teams when negotiating multi-year deals.

The Five-Player Salary Maximum has been set at $729,212.16; the five lowest-paid players on each NBL team must have a combined value of that figure or lower.

The minimum salary for a development player has been set at $22,495.64.