The pièce de resistance of the Sydney Kings' pitch to lure Matthew Dellavedova to the Harbour City could have been mistaken for an Australian Boomers reunion.

It was inside a rustic Italian steakhouse nestled in the Sydney CBD where Dellavedova and his agent Bruce Kaider were wined and dined, putting a bow on top of a day of recruiting meetings, flanked by the Kings' enviable flock of heavy hitters. Luc Longley and Andrew Bogut -- both co-owners of the Kings, and greats of Australian basketball (the latter is also now an assistant coach with the team) -- flew in for this dinner meeting, joining head coach Brian Goorjian and CEO Chris Pongrass in one of the most important recruiting pitches in the franchise's history.

"It was, firstly, just fun," Dellavedova told ESPN of the meeting.

"Obviously, I've always gotten along with all three. A lot of fun stories. But then, when you get down and you're talking basketball, it's a pretty special thing."

The Kings were successful. They beat out Melbourne United, the Perth Wildcats, and Brisbane Bullets for Dellavedova's signature, signing the four-time Olympian to a three-year deal that'll keep him in Sydney through the 2027-28 NBL season.

More importantly for Dellavedova, though, it'll keep him contracted as a key piece of an NBL team right as the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics rolls around. That was the point guard's priority going into his high-profile free agency, and he felt the Kings ticked the most boxes to make the reality of him continuing to play major tournament basketball for the Boomers more likely.

Matthew Dellavedova has signed a multi-year deal to join the Sydney Kings.

"It's the total belief, the trust, and I think a lot of that comes from the shared history together," Dellavedova said.

"The opportunity to help a team that already has a lot of great pieces, it's gonna be fun. It's a great organisation, it was really great to sit down with Robyn [Denholm], Matthew [Denholm], Victoria [Denholm], talk with them about the vision of the club, and how it's gonna be resourced... and Dave Hillard, being the Boomers physio as well, having that shared history with him as well."

Dellavedova is an interesting phenomenon. He's a 34-year-old -- and will turn 35 by the time the NBL season rolls around -- who, theoretically, should have begun his decline, but he's playing arguably the best basketball of his life. Dellavedova is coming off a Championship Series MVP with United, and the athletic testing he conducts at P3 Athletic in California is as good as it's ever been.

And so, part of Goorjian's pitch to Dellavedova included the idea of discussing how the team could pace the guard over a season, and refine his game. Dellavedova hit back.

"He turned and he looked at me and said, 'no, I'm here to get better'," Goorjian told ESPN.

"You get a guy, and you start going through all his accolades and where he is in his career... that's pretty rare."

At 7:30am on Thursday morning, ahead of Dellavedova's 10am media call to be unveiled as the Kings' new marquee signing, he was in the gym with his new teammate Xavier Cooks. Melbourne-based Goorjian originally planned to land in Sydney on Thursday morning, but knew Dellavedova would likely want to get a workout in early, so he instead flew in the night before.

"It's not 'look at what we're doing', but I'm just trying to describe what Delly is, and everybody knows that and what he brings," Goorjian said.

"That's the intangibles.

"We go into a World Cup, and I introduce Dyson Daniels at Delly's expense, and I let Delly go. Now, the Olympics is 12 months away. I've never let a guy go, 33, 34 years old at a World Cup... and then have that guy come back nine months later, coming into training camp, and make the Boomers. This falls into that class.

"Being around him, and what he's accomplished in his career... he's not a guy that jumps over the backboard... how has he gotten to where he's gotten? It's all the stuff we're talking about now. When you see it, and when you're around it, it's inspirational. I find it gives me more energy. It's more than just the basketball."

The basketball is primary, though. Because, while what Dellavedova brings from a leadership and culture standpoint was franchise-altering for whomever ended up with his signature, he fills a substantial need for the Kings at the point guard position.

Over much of last NBL season, Goorjian was searching for a high-level ball carrier to take the reins of his team, and no-one really stepped into that void. The Kings would finish with a 16-13 record, but miss the playoffs for the second straight season. Dellavedova is now Goorjian's floor general, and the veteran head coach made no bones about it, telling the media contingent in Sydney on Thursday that "it's gonna be Delly's team."

Dellavedova said he's joined the Kings to keep getting better at his craft.

Dellavedova's numbers will generally never jump off the page -- he averaged 11.2 points and 7.3 assists per game for United over the 2024-25 season -- but the Victorian's impact isn't always quantifiable; he's an elite connector as a point guard, and is extremely effective running an offence. Add in his trademark defensive effort and work ethic, and it's easy to see why the Kings pursued him so aggressively to fill their vacant point guard position.

"I want to do that," Dellavedova said of stepping in as the Kings' floor general.

"I want to provide that. And I know I can do that, and it's what Goorj said he needs. When I look at the team, and just talking with the guys, these guys are hungry. I was chatting with Bul [Kuol] yesterday, Xav this morning, and throughout the process, and texting with the other boys as well; these guys are hungry and want to improve and get better and compete, so I'm looking forward to getting on the floor with them, and helping in any way I can.

"I've always enjoyed playing with Xav at Boomers camps, and always had a great feel and connection playing together. It's not something we've really talked about, but it's just certain guys you know are gonna be in the right spot when you drive, they just seem to find the gap. He's got great hands, a great understanding, great passer as well, and finisher around the rim. He's really versatile, so it's gonna be fun. He's a high IQ player, so I'm looking forward to building with him and getting to see what he sees on the floor."

The signing also sees Dellavedova reunite with Bogut, with the pair sharing a long playing history alongside one another on the Australian national team. The duo was once a formidable point guard/centre combination on the international stage, but, now, with Bogut recently joining the Kings as an assistant coach, their basketball relationship will manifest in a completely different way.

"It's gonna be interesting," Dellavedova said of Bogut's role on the Kings' coaching staff.

"You talk about guys I've had a connection with on the court, and being able to throw lobs to Bogues, and his communication defensively; I can pick up full court and he could be down the paint at the other end, and I would have full trust that he would be calling screens and I could hear him. There's only a handful of guys you would have that complete trust in... so, I'm sure it's gonna be a growing process for him, figuring out his style as a coach. In terms of IQ and will to win, I'm excited to work with him. It's gonna be fun."

Goorjian said Bogut was a crucial part of the recruitment of Dellavedova, and lauded what both Boomers legends will more-than-likely bring to the Kings' day-to-day processes.

"The professionalism, the work ethic, the attention to detail," Goorjian said of what Dellavedova and Bogut bring to the group.

"There's gonna be an intensity around the day to day, about setting these goals higher, making sure you're prepared... Bogues is gonna be on the same page as Delly, and you can already see the synergy there. As excited as I am about Delly, I'm as excited as I am about Bogues."

So, what's next?

With Dellavedova locked in, the Kings' attention now turns to what to put next to him in the backcourt. When asked what type of player that might be, Goorjian didn't mince his words.

"Bryce Cotton," Goorjian said, blunt as ever but clearly referring to the play style he wants from an import.

"To me, if you have a guy like [Dellavedova], you need a firecracker next to [him]... Tyler Harvey. You need that guy who you can get the ball to, and he can score. Then, if you move the stuff around and you don't have anything, you get it to him and get out of his way. So, we need a dynamic scorer next to Delly... that'll be an import."

On paper, you can see what the Kings are building. Dellavedova is the floor general currently playing at an elite level, flanked by a dynamic scoring import and a three-and-D player in Kuol, and connected by an MVP-calibre talent in Cooks. The Kings are hoping Kouat Noi can continue his shooting exploits from this past season, Jaylin Galloway can return from injury and be an elite two-way threat, and that a year of development into the likes of Keli Leaupepe and Tyler Robertson see them emerge as playoff-ready contributors.

The curiosity many around Australian basketball have, though, is the thing that's perhaps the deciding factor for the Kings' success over the next three years: can Dellavedova keep this up? You'll hear the adage of 'if anyone will keep their body right, it's Delly' a lot over the next 36 months, but Father Time is undefeated. Being an elite NBL player at the age of 35 and beyond is a difficult prospect, and making a Boomers team for an Olympics at 37 is even more difficult, and there are many who are naturally skeptical of that being a realistic endeavor.

Dellavedova doesn't care.

"I've never really been concerned about what other people think," Dellavedova said.

"It's more what I feel is possible. Throughout my whole career, people have probably thought things like that... whether it's been the NBA, or making it back for the Paris Olympics, and then ending up working my way back into the rotation after missing out on the World Cup. Like I said, I think I've improved every NBL season, and my athletic testing numbers at P3 have gotten better; I'm testing better than when I was coming out of college

"I'm still making gains athletically, and I feel like my game is continuing to improve. I'm excited to have three years to see how much better I can get, while continuing to be a leader and making others better."