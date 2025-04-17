Windler has 'unfinished business' with Wildcats

Open Extended Reactions

The Perth Wildcats have locked in another important piece of their NBL roster, with Dylan Windler joining fellow import Kristian Doolittle in re-signing on a new multiyear deal.

Former first-round NBA draft pick Windler has signed a fresh two-year contract after an impressive first season with Perth.

The 28-year-old American swingman showcased his elite three-point shooting and defensive prowess as the Wildcats reached the semifinals.

"It just felt right to come back to Perth," Windler said.

"I feel like we've got some unfinished business in the playoffs after going out in the semifinals like we did.

"(Our family) enjoyed it there, and it's a great situation for me basketball-wise.

"I look forward to continuing to build on the team that we had last year and see what new faces we can bring in and what we can build together.

"I'm really satisfied with being able to come back and I look forward to seeing what the team looks like this year."

Re-signing Windler and Doolittle was a priority for the Wildcats after they lost five-time NBL MVP Bryce Cotton at the end of last season.

Windler had NBA stints with the Cavs, Knicks, Lakers and Hawks before joining Perth last year, and is expected to improve next season after adjusting to the NBL.

"We're really excited about what Dylan can bring in his second season with the Wildcats," Wildcats basketball boss Danny Mills said.

"He's a key part of our NBL26 roster, someone we see as a cornerstone alongside Kristian Doolittle.

"Dylan had an outstanding debut season, contributing on both ends of the floor with his perimeter shooting, rebounding, and defensive versatility.

"Returning with a year of NBL experience under his belt, we're confident he's only going to get better."

Doolittle signed a new three-year deal with Perth, while veteran forward Jesse Wagstaff will continue for a 17th season in 2025-26.

Cotton left after nine seasons in Perth to pursue opportunities overseas.