Five-time NBL MVP Bryce Cotton has agreed to a three-year deal with the Adelaide 36ers, sources told ESPN.

Cotton -- who's also a three-time NBL Champion, two-time NBL Grand Final MVP, and is widely considered one of the greatest players in league history -- joins the 36ers after leaving the Perth Wildcats, where he spent nine seasons.

The 32-year-old is coming off arguably his greatest season in the NBL -- averaging 28.1 points per game over the regular season and playoffs -- and posting a 59-point game in December, which was the most by any player in the NBL's modern 40-minute era.

