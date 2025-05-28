After nine incredible seasons with the club, NBL legend Bryce Cotton confirms that he is leaving the Perth Wildcats. (2:03)

Montrezl Harrell has agreed to a new one-year deal to return to the Adelaide 36ers, his agent Darrell Comer, Senior VP of CSE Talent told ESPN.

Harrell -- an eight-year NBA veteran and one-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year -- will return to the 36ers team he averaged 20.5 points and 9.3 rebounds for over the 2024-25 NBL season, helping to guide them to a sixth-place finish and a spot in the play-in.

The 36ers have been among the busiest teams over the course of this NBL offseason, capped off by the signing of five-time MVP Bryce Cotton to a multi-year deal.

Harrell is another high-profile move from the team, with the productive big now joining Cotton, Dejan Vasiljevic, Isaac Humphries, Flynn Cameron, Isaac White, Michael Harris, Matt Kenyon, Ben Griscti, and Keanu Rasmussen on head coach Mike Wells' 36ers roster that now has just one spot to fill.

The 36ers are still targeting a high-level four-man, sources said.

Harrell had offers across Europe and Asia, sources said, but opted for a return to the 36ers, following his single season in Adelaide where he was named to the All-NBL Second Team.

Harrell, 31, played eight seasons in the NBA, with the last coming with the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2022-23 regular season. He averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game that season.

Montrezl Harrell was a fan favourite in Adelaide and will return next season as part of an imposing 76ers lineup Matt King/Getty Images

The big-man's best season in the NBA was with the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2019-20 campaign, where he averaged 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. He was voted the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year that season.

Harrell was the 32nd overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, after spending four seasons at Louisville. He was part of the 2013 NCAA Championship winning Louisville team.