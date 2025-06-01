NBL Next Star Rocco Zikarsky talks about where his draft value lies in the NBA, in an era where we see more two-big men line ups. (2:30)

American guard Milton Doyle has agreed to a one-year deal with Melbourne United, sources told ESPN.

Doyle has been one of the NBL's premier guards since he entered the league in 2022, and will now join a United team that's pivoted toward acquiring more import talent.

Doyle -- a 6'4 shooting guard -- was a member of the Tasmania JackJumpers for the past three seasons, helping guide the NBL's newest franchise to the 2024 NBL Championship, while being named to an All-NBL First Team (2023) and an All-NBL Second Team (2024).

The 31-year-old is currently playing for Indios de Mayagüez in Puerto Rico, averaging 15.2 points and 5.7 assists per game. In his last season with the JackJumpers in the NBL, Doyle averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.2 assists a game.

United is coming off two straight NBL Championship Series appearances, falling short in deciding Game 5s in both. Head coach Dean Vickerman's team has finished with a top-two regular season record in the NBL in four of the last five years.

The signing of Doyle is the sign of a shift for United's recruitment philosophies, with the team primarily relying on high-level local talent as opposed to imports in recent history. United will still have two players who are on contracts that are theoretically worth designating as marquees -- Chris Goulding and Finn Delany -- but plan on signing a trio of imports for the first time since the 2022-23 season, the first of which is Doyle.

Doyle joins Goulding, Delany, Shea Ili, Kyle Bowen, Tanner Krebs, Fabijan Krslovic, Tom Wilson, and Dash Daniels (Next Star) on United's roster for the 2025-26 NBL season.

Prior to his time in the NBL, Doyle split his time between the NBA G-League and Europe. The Chicago-native was a member of the Brooklyn Nets during the 2017-18 NBA season as a two-way player.