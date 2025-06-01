Sources: SEM Phoenix make first import signing

Brisbane Bullets and NBL Next Star Rocco Zikarsky chats with ESPN's Olgun Uluc as he prepares for the 2025 NBA Draft. (2:22)

American point guard Omari Moore has signed a one-year deal with the South East Melbourne Phoenix, sources told ESPN.

The 6'6 point guard is the Phoenix's first import signing for the 2025-26 NBL season, reuniting with head coach Josh King, whom he played under for a short time in Turkey the previous year.

Moore is coming off a season with Darüşşafaka in the Turkish Basketball Super League, averaging 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, while shooting 32.1% from 3PT (on 4.4 3PA).

Moore -- a native of California -- went undrafted out of San Jose State in 2023, before signing a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors. He was subsequently waived but spent the 2023-24 season with the team's NBA G-League affiliate, Raptors 905, averaging 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists a game.

The 24-year-old joins a Phoenix team that's looking to build off a third-place finish and semifinals series appearance in the 2024-25 NBL season, but will more than likely go into the 2025-26 campaign with three new imports. Moore is the first signing of that expected roster revamp, giving King a big ball-carrier who can play both guard positions -- though he'll primarily be at the point -- and excels playing downhill.

With the signing, Moore joins Jordan Hunter, Nathan Sobey, Angus Glover, Owen Foxwell, Akech Aliir, DJ Mitchell, and Gorjok Gak as rostered players going into the 2025-26 season. The Phoenix have three roster spots remaining, with the ability to add two more imports and one local player.