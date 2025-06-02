Sydney Kings CEO Chris Pongrass stepping down

Brisbane Bullets and NBL Next Star Rocco Zikarsky chats with ESPN's Olgun Uluc as he prepares for the 2025 NBA Draft. (2:22)

Chris Pongrass has made the decision to step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer of Hoops Capital -- the parent company of the Sydney Kings and Sydney Flames -- he told ESPN on Monday.

Pongrass - widely regarded as one of the NBL's most respected executives - plans to transition out of the position over the next six months, with an eye toward assisting the organisation's ownership in finding his successor.

"I think the time is right for me," Pongrass told ESPN.

"The organisation is set up for success, and I'm privileged to have been a part of that for so long, and play such a major role in getting it to this point.

"In saying that, it's time for me to find the next big opportunity for me and my family, and help in a transition to find the next person to carry the torch and carry on the legacy of the Kings."

Chris Pongrass at a Sydney Kings function in 2023. Albert Perez/Getty Images for NBL

The 37-year-old has had immense success - primarily with the Kings - over his seven-year stint at the helm of Hoops Capital, winning two NBL Championships (2022, 2023), signing a pair of eventual NBL MVPs (Jaylen Adams and Xavier Cooks), and helping to guide seven players to NBA contracts.

"Both championships were incredible moments," Pongrass said.

"The second championship, and the challenges we faced in that year but, particularly in that Championship Series: a Game 5 at home, being down seven with a couple of minutes to go and the comeback. Winning that championship back-to-back and reflecting on that. The first one, I don't think I did a very good job at embracing winning; I would just shift my mindset into what's next, next season. In that second year, I took a lot of time and appreciation in winning it, and enjoying the moment more."

Jae'Sean Tate, Didi Louzada, Andrew Bogut, Jaylin Galloway, Xavier Cooks, Makur Maker, and Brian Bowen II all earned NBA contracts during Pongrass' time as CEO, while Alex Toohey is expected to join that list once the 2025 NBA Draft takes place.