Adam Forde has signed a new deal to return as head coach of the NBL Cairns Taipans, sources told ESPN.

Forde joined the Taipans in 2021 and remained as head coach through the 2024-25 season, before choosing to explore his options in the international and NBA market this off-season, despite the team's desire to re-sign him.

Cairns Taipans coach Adam Forde during an earlier media conference. James Worsfold/Getty Images

The initial plan was for Forde to remain with the Taipans in an off-court role, but the franchise's imminent shift toward private ownership over the 2025 off-season was a catalyst for him to return to Cairns as head coach, sources said, with the team expected to have a larger budget than they've had in recent history.

NBL Media's Pete Hooley was first to report on the Taipans having entered advanced discussions with private ownership.

Forde - a native of Perth - was the 2023 NBL Coach of the Year with the Taipans, and is a four-time NBL Champion (2014, 2016, 2017, 2019) as an assistant coach with the Perth Wildcats.

The 43-year-old has amassed a 47-66 record in his four seasons as head coach of the Taipans, advancing to the playoffs once (2022-23).

The Taipans currently have Sam Waardenburg, Kyrin Galloway, Sam Waardenburg, Alex Higgins-Titsha, and Kody Stattmann signed as rostered players going into the 2025-26 NBL season.