American forward Zylan Cheatham has signed a one-year deal with the Adelaide 36ers, sources told ESPN.

The 6'8 forward fills the 36ers' final roster spot ahead of the 2025-26 NBL season, in an off-season where the franchise has added five-time MVP Bryce Cotton.

Cheatham last played for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins in Japan's B League. That came after a season with the New Zealand Breakers in the NBL, where he averaged 15.3 points and 7.8 rebounds over a campaign that was interrupted due to a fractured foot.

Zylan Cheatham during his stint with the Breakers. Sarah Reed/Getty Images

The 36ers showed strong interest in Cheatham ahead of last season prior to the Arizona-native signing in Japan, sources said.

The 36ers engaged with both local and import talent to fill their vacant four-spot before landing on Cheatham, sources said, with the team strongly valuing the 29-year-old's elite athleticism, proven defensive acumen, and potential as a connective piece alongside Cotton.

Cheatham played multiple regular season games with two NBA teams -- the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz -- between 2019 and 2022.

Cheatham and 36ers head coach Mike Wells have a pre-existing relationship, with the forward signed with the Jazz in 2022 while Wells was an assistant.ju

The signing of Cheatham completes a 36ers roster that includes Cotton, Isaac Humphries, Dejan Vasiljevic, Montrezl Harrell, Flynn Cameron, Isaac White, Michael Harris, Ben Griscti, Matt Kenyon, and Keanu Rasmussen. At this stage, the 36ers are not planning to include a Next Star, sources said.

The 36ers are coming off a 13-16 season - Wells' first with the team - which led to an appearance in the play-in. The team was eliminated from playoff contention after losing the second play-in game to the South East Melbourne Phoenix.

The plan is for the 36ers to convene for training camp in the beginning of August, ahead of the 2025-26 season.