American-Brazilian big-man Tim Soares has signed a one-year deal with the Sydney Kings, sources told ESPN, re-joining the franchise he won an NBL championship with in 2023.

Soares is the Kings' final signing ahead of the 2025-26 NBL season, completing an offseason that saw the team add Matthew Dellavedova and Kendric Davis to its already-established roster.

Soares is coming off a season in Japan's B League, averaging 13.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for the Koshigaya Alphas.

The 28-year-old spent the 2022-23 NBL season with the Kings, averaging 9.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 39.8% from 3PT (on 2.3 3PA). He was the Kings' starting centre for their 2023 NBL Championship-winning campaign.

Tim Soares [R] will return to Sydney to rejoin the Kings for the 2025-26 NBL season Matt King/Getty Images

The signing provides Brian Goorjian's team with much-needed size - Soares is 6'11 - as well as proven three-point shooting alongside Xavier Cooks in the frontcourt.

Earlier in the offseason, the Kings moved big-man Jason Spurgin back to a development player, sources said, clearing the way on the team's main roster for the signing of Soares.

With the signing, Soares joins Cooks, Dellavedova, Davis, Bul Kuol, Tyler Robertson, Shaun Bruce, Jaylin Galloway, Kouat Noi, Keli Leaupepe, and Makuach Maluach on the Kings' roster for the upcoming season.