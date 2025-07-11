Steph Reid, 'new look' Opals ready for Asia Cup challenge

Cooper Flagg goes 5-of-21 from the field and puts up 10 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists in his summer league debut for the Mavericks. (1:23)

Steph Reid paid her way to be at the 2023 FIBA Asia Cup in Sydney.

Selected to make her Opals debut, the point guard was in career best form when she tweaked her calf two weeks before tip-off but was determined to be there.

So, at her own cost, she flew herself from Townsville and stayed in budget accommodation to be courtside to support the team and soak up the intensity of a major tournament.

Now, when Australia hits the court in China on Sunday for the latest instalment of the Asia Cup, Reid will be the starting point guard.

Steph Reid has grown into an Opals leadership role. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

"I was in the best form of my career at that time, so it was tough. I was shattered and pretty depressed, that was the lowest point of mental health I'd ever had," she told ESPN.

"When you can't exercise, you can't work out, I wasn't missing anything being in Townsville so I booked flights to Sydney.

"I really wanted to be there, support the girls, watch them eventually win a bronze medal and expose myself to the level even if it was from the stands. Trish (team manager and former Opals champion Trish Fallon) allowed me to be part of it, they gave me team merchandise to wear to the games, I couldn't be with the team in the hotel but I felt apart of it.

"I feel like it really helped me moving forward, it gave me confidence that I could actually play at an international level and also really shifted my focus at a time I was really struggling."

Reid, who will turn 29 during Asia Cup, carries form, confidence and an improved game into Australia's campaign.

She's riding high after her first season in Europe playing in Hungary and Euro Cup.

The latest in a long line of Aussies to play for powerhouse Sopron, Reid averaged 11.4 points, 6.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds on the way to winning the Hungarian championship in April.

"I think having the exposure to so many styles of basketball and different opposition has really helped me become a bit more versatile," she explains.

"I'm fast but I've always slowed the tempo to be more controlled and that part of my game has changed now, I like to play a bit faster, get into transition and push the pace a little bit.

"And to be honest, I think I'm shooting the ball now better than I ever have so I'm excited to shoot shots with confidence because I have a lot more confidence in my shot now.

"Seeing different styles in Europe and adjusting to game plays all the time will really help me in tournament play because I have recent experience going from French to Hungarian to Italian basketball all in the space of two weeks."

With the WNBA season in full flight, Opals coach Sandy Brondello is tied up with reigning champs New York Liberty. Australian associate head coach Paul Goriss will lead the Opals in China.

Aussie WNBA players, including Ezi Magbegor, Alanna Smith, Sami Whitcomb, Jade Melbourne and Bec Allen, are also unavailable.

With a combined five Olympics and four World Cups between them Cayla George, Sara Blicavs and Isobel Borlase add valuable experience to a team which will feature Isabelle Bourne, Alex Fowler, Abbey Ellis and Courtney Woods making their FIBA competition debuts.

"It's a new look team, there's a few I haven't played with before. Ally, I watched her last WNBL season and am genuinely so excited to play with her, she's so tough," Reid says.

"(Chloe) Bibby, Zitina (Aokuso), Woody (Courtney Woods) and Miela (Sowah) are some of my closest friends and to compete at this level you need chemistry and culture is so important but to have such an amazing group, it's going to make that part easier. I can't wait to connect with the girls and play."

Miela Sowah is part of the FIBA Cup squad. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

With the No.12 on her back and ball handling responsibilities in her hands, Reid is in the engine room of this Australian campaign.

And very much in the team hotel.

"I could never imagined two years ago my life being what it is now," she says.

"Playing in Europe, being part of the Opals, given a leadership role last tour (Reid was captain for May's Trans-Tasman tournament against New Zealand) it's crazy to think how far I've come in a short amount of time. It's surreal.

"I try really hard to reflect on my career as I'm in it because I don't want to get to the end of it and not have appreciated the small moments because they are the things you've dreamed of since you were a kid."

2025 FIBA Women's Asia Cup

Shenzhen, China

July 13 - July 20

Australia is seeded in Pool B and play the Philippines on Sunday July 13 at 6.30pm (AEST), Lebanon on Monday July 14 at 6.30pm then Japan on Tuesday July 15 at 6.30pm.

Semi-Finals will be played across two days, Friday July 18 and Saturday July 19, with medal games on Sunday July 20.

Australia's games will be broadcast live on ESPN.

The winner of the Asia Cup automatically qualifies for next year's FIBA World Cup in Germany with the top four teams earning a place at the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournaments in March.

Opals team

Cayla George, Sara Blicavs, Isobel Borlase, Chloe Bibby, Zitina Aokuso, Steph Reid, Ally Wilson, Abbey Ellis, Courtney Woods, Isabelle Bourne, Miela Sowah, Alex Fowler.