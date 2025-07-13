FIBA Women's Asia Cup: Opals open tournament with win over Philippines

Open Extended Reactions

Australia's quest for a maiden FIBA Asia Cup title began in winning fashion with a commanding victory over the Philippines.

A 12-0 start set the tone for the emphatic Opals who enjoyed the perfect Sunday night at China's Shenzen Sports Centre -- a 115-39 win with all 11 players hitting the score sheet.

It was a bright debut for guard Miela Sowah who top scored with 19 points. Sara Blicavs, in her first major tournament since the 2022 World Cup in Sydney, combined triumph with toughness on her return. While Paris Olympic medallist Isobel Borlase, recent WNBA debutant Chloe Bibby, and new faces Alex Fowler and Courtney Woods all scored in double figures.

A Paris Olympian in 3x3, Ally Wilson missed the game, and her Opals FIBA debut, through a knee complaint but it is expected to play in coming days.

Australia's next task is Lebanon tomorrow night at 6.30pm AEST. Lebanon fell just short of reigning Asia Cup silver medallist Japan, 72-68, on the opening day of play.

SOW-GOOD

The latest in a long line of Australian players to benefit from playing 3x3, Miela Sowah (nee Goodchild) announced herself on official Opals debut.

The sharpshooting guard, who has been representing the Gangurrus in recent months -- most recently at the World Cup in Mongolia a fortnight ago -- impressed with a game-high shooting display.

Quick, crafty and efficient, 25-year-old Sowah sunk 19 points and collected a rebound, steal, assist, and block in just under 17 and a half minutes court time.

It's mindboggling to think in 2022-23 when she was back in Australia after finishing college in the US, Sowah flew herself from north Queensland to Melbourne to fulfil a WNBL contract with the Melbourne Boomers but, with injuries to guards, she was overlooked opportunity. She'd head to Perth the following season and announce herself with the Lynx culminating in Gangurrus, then Opals, selection in 2025.

BIBBY'S ROLLERCOASTER

Few have been on the kind of rollercoaster Chloe Bibby has ridden in 2025.

The year started with the country Victorian-born forward winning a second league MVP in 12 months, crowned the best player of the Spanish league, dominating for Spar Girona.

She earned a training camp contract with the WNBA's newest franchise Golden State Valkyries but was cut on the eve of the season. She was recalled in June, on her birthday, and played six games, with 12 points on debut against Indiana then 11 points three days later against Connecticut. Then was cut for a second time.

Her disappointment but subsequent last-minute availability was a major win for the Opals. The 27-year-old is also the only member of the 2023 bronze medal-winning Asia Cup team from Sydney playing in China two years later.

She worked her way into Sunday night's game and finished with a 16-point,10-rebound double-double plus two assists.

Bibby, like all players and teams, will grow as tournament play progresses each day and will have a big hand in the Opals path to the podium.

BLICAVS BLITZ

A year ago, Sara Blicavs was recovering from a spinal fusion and forced to contemplate her professional basketball career.

On Sunday night, the Tokyo Olympian made her triumphant return to the FIBA stage and produced flashes of brilliant in one dominant quarter.

Scoring 10 points in the second stanza, the 32-year-old forward ran the floor, exploited mismatches, and finished inside with some tough baskets, contributing to Australia's 28-point advantage at the long break.

Blicavs finished with 17 points along with 6 rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

THE FUTURE IS HERE

The Opals youngest player is Olympian Borlase who at 20 looks to have a long career ahead in the national team, the WNBL, and the WNBA where she was drafted by the Atlanta Dream last year.

And while it was a tough night for the Gilas women, their shining light was 19-year-old Naomi Panganiban who had the second-most points (8) for her team along with 3 rebounds and 2 assists. She was composed and showed maturity beyond her teen years.

The combo guard, currently carving out a college career with the San Diego State Aztecs, debuted in last year's World Cup Pre-Qualifying tournament averaging 12 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.

She's already building early, impressive experience and, like Borlase, will take to the world stage in many years and FIBA tournaments to come.