FIBA Women's Asia Cup: Opals sparkle in Lebanon thrashing

The Opals are sparkling and are now 2-0 in the group phase with another dominant display on night two of the FIBA Asia Cup in China.

After annihilating the Philippines to open the tournament last night, Australia showed world No. 54 Lebanon no mercy with a 113-34 thrashing.

And they did it with 10 players. All of them scored as Ally Wilson (knee) again watched from the bench and centre Zitina Aokuso failed to suit up.

In their quest for a maiden Asia Cup title, the Opals face their biggest test so far -- in the form of Japan who won a silver medal at the previous tournament in Sydney two years ago -- in their final pool game on Tuesday night.

Australia's team basketball was evident right across the stat sheet with 60 rebounds highlighting their authority on the boards, 49 assists proof of a shared ball and 11 turnovers the result of taking care of the rock.

The only question mark, and a very small one at that, has centred around Australia's ability to shoot the three but that improved from 19% in the first half to 45% by game's end.

Australia shared the ball and the spotlight from start to finish.

It was Isobel Borlase who kicked things off in the opening quarter, Chloe Bibby and Isabelle Bourne in the second, Steph Reid and Miela Sowah in quarter three with the last belonging to Abbey Ellis.

The World No. 2 was so dominant early, a frustrated Lebanon coach Paul Coughter pulled his starters and inserted his bench in the second term then stuck with them after halftime.

The game of Pool B takes centre stage on Day 3 when Australia meets fellow undefeated country Japan with the result to determine top-seed status.

BIBBY ALL-STARRING

Chloe Bibby is on track for individual tournament honours after posting another double-double and reinforcing her influence at both ends.

The athletic forward teamed 16 points with 10 boards on night one and reached the same milestone early in the last quarter on Monday on the way to a 12 point, 12 rebound, 4 assist stat line in just under 19 and a half minutes.

The only member of the 2023 bronze-medal campaign running it back two years on in China, Bibby has grown and flourished with two dominant years playing in Europe and two stints for the Golden State Valkyries in the current WNBA season.

With her athleticism, IQ and proven impact, if Bibby's form spills into the final pool game against Japan she is well in the frame for both MVP and All-Star Five accolades.

IZZY DOES IT

It was the Izzys -- Isobel Borlase and Isabelle Bourne -- who stamped their authority all over the first half.

Paris Olympian Borlase has been all the Cs during her meteoric rise in recent years: cool, calm, collected, and confident.

She began the game with the kind of confidence she oozed pre-Games but was devoid of last WNBL season with Adelaide. Taking her country on her shoulders early as the Opals got the jump on Lebanon, Borlase collected 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals for the game.

Meanwhile, Opals debutant Bourne, who played alongside Borlase for the Lightning the past two WNBL seasons, excelled with greater court time, scoring 7 second-quarter points to work her way into the contest.

The 24-year-old shone with 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals in just her second game at international 5x5 level having gained valuable, recent experience with the Gangurrus -- Australia's 3x3 team.

REIDING THE PLAY

Steph Reid told ESPN last week how she felt primed and prepared for tournament play after her first season in Europe where she won the Hungarian championship with Sopron.

Playing against some of the best point guards in the world and switching gears between domestic competition and differing styles in Euro Cup only added to her already high IQ and it's showing in China.

On night one, she facilitated and had 9 assists to go with 5 points but the proven scorer let loose against Lebanon with 14 points, including four triples, on the way to Player of the Game honours.

In a tick under 18 minutes court time, Reid also dished out 7 assists on Monday night and looms as a critical play maker against Japan tomorrow.