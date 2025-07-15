FIBA Women's Asia Cup: Opals beat Japan to top Pool B

Open Extended Reactions

Australia overcame a halftime deficit to take down Japan on Tuesday night and secure top Pool B seeding in the FIBA Asia Cup.

With a perfect 3-0 record, Australia finish top of their pool, enjoy the bye tomorrow then days off on Thursday and Friday and a direct path to the semifinals on Saturday. Other results will determine Australia's opponent and schedule.

The two countries have produced memorable contests in recent years and with brilliant shooting and a host of outstanding cameos by players from both teams, the latest chapter was no different

The Opals trailed by nine points at the main break, clawed their way back with grit and resolve in the third term then streaked home to win 79-67, passing their first test of the Chinese tournament with flying colours.

Stephanie Reid of Australia in action against Japan. Fred Lee/Getty Images

It was former Townsville Fire championship teammates Steph Reid and Zitina Aokuso who delivered the spark while current Townsville WNBL players Alex Fowler (11 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal) Courtney Woods (with a clutch triple late) and Abbey Ellis (who ensured Australia didn't lose momentum when Reid had a rare breather) also fired when the heat was on.

Playing free, healthy and confident after returning from a long-term, major back injury, Sara Blicavs (13 points, 4 rebounds) was impressive as she was important.

POINT GODS

The point guard battle was highly anticipated and the match-up between Steph Reid and Kokoro Tanaka delivered in spades.

Reid is in rare air and the engravers can start etching her name on an all All-Star Five trophy and perhaps the tournament's highest individual honour too.

Isabelle Bourne of Australia in action against Japan. Fred Lee/Getty Images

The ball was safe in her hands in all phases of the contest, when Australia trailed, fought back then led, as she dished out nine assists to go alongside her 15 points (6-of-10 from the field and 5-of-9 from two-point range).

Australia's WNBA contingent is currently in action in the US and tournaments like the Asia Cup provide even more significant opportunities for other players to audition for the national team. Reid has put on one hell of a performance as focus soon turns to next year's World Cup in Germany.

After narrow-wins over Lebanon and the Philippines, Japan produced its best basketball of the tournament and Tanaka's game, of 10 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds and a steal, was influential in that.

A FOR Z

Zitina Aokuso was managed last night and watched from the bench as the Opals hammered Lebanon. Tonight, she was the show.

Another Australian who has benefited and so clearly grown and improved from a maiden pro-season abroad, the 26-year-old was strong, physical and the enforcer inside scoring 14 points (21 efficiency) including some timely baskets. She also had 8 boards, 3 assists, a steal and a block.

Zitina Lusia Aokuso of Australia in action against Japan. Fred Lee/Getty Images

Aokuso had played all of her 100-game WNBL career with Townsville, winning a pair of titles, before heading to Turkey for season 2024-25 and has signed with Canberra for the upcoming WNBL season and will be coached by Opals Associate Head Coach Paul Goriss.

A member of the Australian team which claimed a bronze-medal at the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup in Jordan, "Z" is a catalyst for the Opals' bid for a maiden title at this tournament.

HOOLEY DOOLEY, STEPHANIE MAWULI

She's a certified star for her country and in FIBA basketball and the Japanese forward lit up for her nation giving them the ascendency in the first half.

After just one point in the first quarter, Mawuli blew up in the second with 14 points in an entertaining display that featured elite shooting and her trademark energy and athleticism, which is also on display for Japan in 3x3.

Australia had no answer for her but did a much better job on the 26-year-old in the second half restricting her to a further five points for the game.