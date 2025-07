Open Extended Reactions

Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. is in advanced talks on a deal with the Perth Wildcats, sources told ESPN.

The South Sudanese-Australian big-man is expected to sign with the Wildcats within the next few days, sources said, giving the team a highly-coveted, marquee-level local player for the 2025-26 NBL season.

Acuil Jr. is coming off a season with Manisa in the Turkish Basketball League, averaging 17.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game over the team's domestic competition.

More to come ...