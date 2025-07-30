Three-time NBA champion and Boomers great Luc Longley talks about balancing different perspectives with Andrew Bogut at the Sydney Kings. (1:02)

A youthful Australian Boomers team has been selected for the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup as the program eyes a third straight gold medal at the event.

Adam Caporn used a training camp on the Gold Coast, Queensland to determine the final 12-man team for what will be his first stint at the helm of the Boomers since being named the program's head coach.

While there's naturally a sprinkling of players with major tournament experience, what's notable in the final selection is how spry it is. The team boasts an average age of just 23.8, with eight players set to enter the Asia Cup without any senior tournament experience.

Dash Daniels, #4 of Australia in action ALTAN GOCHER/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

Leading this Boomers team are Xavier Cooks, Jack White, Jack McVeigh, and Will Magnay, all of whom have Olympic or World Cup experience and have spent time in the NBA over the last few seasons. Then, there are the rising players. Dash Daniels, who's still just 17, is the youngest player selected to represent the Boomers in tournament basketball since Ben Simmons in 2013. He's joined by Harry Wessells and Reyne Smith as players selected to this team who've yet to play a second of professional basketball.

Rounding out the selection is: Owen Foxwell, Jaylin Galloway, Ben Henshall, Will 'Davo' Hickey, and Sean Macdonald.

"We couldn't be more excited about this group representing Australia and the dedication they've shown to the Boomers program," Caporn said. "It's been a strong competitive start to camp, and we feel we're building something special from these early foundations."

The 2025 FIBA Asia Cup will take place from August 5 to 17 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and will be broadcast in Australia on ESPN.

The Boomers' Asia Cup begins on August 6 with a group phase game against Korea at 6pm (AEST). They then face Lebanon at 1am on August 9, before a final group game against Qatar at 6pm on August 10.

The Boomers have won back-to-back gold medals at the FIBA Asia Cup (2017, 2022), and are eyeing a threepeat going into the 2025 event.

Basketball Australia brought a 14-man squad to camp on the Gold Coast this week, with the goal of finalising this 12-man group. Angus Glover suffered a shoulder injury that ruled him out of contention. Josh Bannan was the final omission.

The camp featured the likes of Josh Giddey, Dyson Daniels, and Johnny Furphy - all of whom withdrew from selection from the Asia Cup team early in the piece, but had a desire to be present for Caporn's first stint as head coach - as well as a collection of Australian junior talent.

"We're definitely looking to increase the pool of talent whthin the Boomers and bringing young guys in," Caporn said after Tuesday's practice. "We have a great veteran presence at the camp, so just looking to improve the program. The young guys that came to camp - and there's a number of them - did a terrific job. They picked things up quick, they're talented, and it's been a good investment for us."

The Boomers' preparation for the Asia Cup continues on Thursday, July 31, where they'll face the University of Colorado in an exhibition game at the Gold Coast Sports & Leisure Centre.

AUSTRALIAN BOOMERS TEAM FOR 2025 FIBA ASIA CUP: Xavier Cooks, Dash Daniels, Owen Foxwell, Jaylin Galloway, Ben Henshall, Will 'Davo' Hickey, Will Magnay, Sean Macdonald, Jack McVeigh, Reyne Smith, Harry Wessels, Jack White.