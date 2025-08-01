Open Extended Reactions

American big-man JaVale McGee has agreed to a one-year deal with the Illawarra Hawks, sources told ESPN.

The 7-foot centre joins the defending champion Hawks following a 16-year career in the NBA, where he won three titles; two with the Golden State Warriors and one with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 37-year-old most recently played for Vaqueros de Bayamon in Puerto Rico, where he averaged 17.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

McGee -- who was known in the NBA for his elite athleticism -- joins Justin Tatum's Hawks team in need of frontcourt talent, with starting centre Sam Froling in the midst of recovering from an Achilles injury.

McGee played for nine teams over the course of his NBA career, with his most productive coming with the Washington Wizards during the 2011-12 season, where he averaged 11.9 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

Out of Flint, Michigan, McGee was a member of the U.S.A men's basketball team that won a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The impending signing will see McGee join Tyler Harvey, Will Hickey, Wani Swaka Lo Buluk, Froling, Daniel Grida, Todd Blanchfield, Mason Peatling, and Harry Froling (NRP) on the Hawks' roster going into the 2025-26 NBL season.