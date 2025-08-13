High-flying Boomers through to Asia Cup semifinals

Will 'Davo' Hickey turns up the energy with a big dunk for the Boomers. (0:18)

Open Extended Reactions

Australia have coasted into the semifinals of the Asian Cup with a 84-60 victory over the Philippines in an incident-free clash devoid of any drama after their spiteful encounter seven years ago.

Unlike the much-talked about Thrilla in Manilla where Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier went toe-to-toe for 14 rounds in the Philippines, the infamous 'Basketbrawl in Bocaue' in 2018 made headlines around the globe for all the wrong reasons.

Four Aussies were ejected as a result of the all-in brawl, while the Gilas were reduced to just three players before two of them fouled out to forfeit the game.

But there were no such incidents at the more serene King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Wednesday, Australia instead comfortably sitting their opposition on the canvas without any controversy.

Adam Caporn's men, who beat South Korea, Lebanon and Qatar on their way to the quarter-finals, stuck to their task from the start and finished the first quarter 29-12 in front.

Jaylin Galloway and Jack McVeigh were deadly accurate in three-point shooting, but the Pilipinas began the second quarter in bold fashion to reduce the deficit to 12 points at 31-19, forcing a time out from the Australians.

Kevin Quiambao provided the ray of hope for the passionate and loud Gilas fans with his shooting from outside the arc, but the Australians maintained control to extend their lead to 20 points (48-28) at halftime.

The Boomers went up a notch after halftime, but so did the Gilas. They reduced the deficit to 19 points by edging the quarter 22-21, allowing themselves to dream.

Caporn's charges, however, were too big, too strong and too fast and saw out a 24-point win, the Boomers still the team to beat in the tournament.

Owen Foxwell led the scoring for Australia with 15 points, with Galloway (15), McVeigh (12) and Xavier Cookes (10 points and seven rebounds) also contributing. Skipper Will Magnay, who was MVP, had 10 points and six rebounds.

For the Philippines, Quiambao had a game-high 17 points and was well backed up by Dwight Ramos (15 points, seven rebounds) and Justin Brownlee (10 points).

Australia will next meet the winner of Iran and Chinese Taipei for a place in the final, while in the other semifinal the winner of China-South Korea will meet the victor of New Zealand and Lebanon.

In the distant horizon lies the 2027 World Cup in Doha and the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028, where the Boomers will list their most powerful lineup.

But for now the young Boomers brigade, with an average age of 24, have preserved Australia's unbeaten record since joining the competition in 2017 without much fuss nor bother.