Australia have lifted the Asia Cup for the third time in a row after a magnificent, nerve-shredding and ultimately euphoric 90-89 victory over China at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

There could not have been a tighter finish, with China missing a go-ahead shot as time expired.

It was a supreme team effort but leading the way for the Boomers was the unstoppable Xavier Cooks, who paved the way with 30 points on an efficient 13-of-17 shooting.

He also collected nine rebounds and constantly broke down China's defence with his drives. He was named the game's most valuable player.

Jaylin Galloway, playing in his first Asia Cup final, also rose to the occasion, drilling six triples on his way to 23 points and five rebounds. He was later named the tournament's MVP and nominated in the All Star Five along with fellow Boomer Jack McVeigh.

William Hickey delivered when it mattered most, finishing with 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks, including clutch plays down the stretch.

For China, Hu Mingxuan carried the offensive load with 26 points and five three-pointers, while veteran big man Hu Jinqiu supplied a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double that kept his team in contention until the final seconds.

China struck first with a strong opening frame behind Jinqiu's inside scoring and Mingxuan's timely shooting, building a 25-17 lead.

That cushion stretched to 36-21 in the second quarter, before Cooks powered a furious Australian fightback trimming the deficit to just four at halftime.

The third quarter saw momentum swing wildly. Galloway's fastbreak slam capped a 9-0 surge that briefly put the Boomers ahead, only for China to hit back with big triples from Cheng Shuaipeng and Lei Meng.

Galloway's buzzer-beating corner three left Australia trailing by just three entering the final frame, setting the stage for a tense finish.

Cooks and Galloway combined for clutch baskets, while Mingxuan answered with big shots of his own. Hickey's backdoor finish, a key putback and Will Magnay's huge block kept Australia in front by the slimmest of margins.

With under a minute left, Hickey's uncontested putback gave the Boomers the lead for good before Cooks and Zhao Rui traded free-throws. Mingxuan's potential game-winner at the buzzer bounced off the iron, sealing the 90-89 victory for coach Adam Caporn's side.

For Australia, the win in Saudi Arabia means more than just another trophy. Since debuting in 2017, the Boomers have been untouchable in Asia Cup play, now boasting an 18-0 record and cementing themselves as the modern powerhouse of Asian basketball.