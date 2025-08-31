Brockington stars for unbeaten Breakers at NBL Blitz

The South East Melbourne Phoenix drain 19 triples and wrap up their NBL Blitz with a huge victory over the Sydney Kings. (1:46)

American import Izaiah Brockington starred as the New Zealand Breakers made an early statement by winning the pre-season NBL Blitz tournament.

Former G League star Brockington averaged 20 points, nine rebounds, three assists and 2.5 steals for the unbeaten Breakers in Canberra, claiming the Ray Borner Trophy as MVP.

New Zealand snared the Loggins-Bruton Cup and finished above the Tasmania JackJumpers based on the Blitz points system, which awards bonus points for quarters won.

The Breakers beat South East Melbourne and Cairns in the condensed tournament, sealing the title with a 94-75 victory over the Taipans in Sunday's final game.

Reuben Te Rangi top-scored with 20 points for New Zealand, while Brockington and Sam Mennenga had 18 points each.

Max Darling of the Breakers drives to the basket Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Kody Stattman had 15 for Cairns and Alex Higgins-Titsha finished with 13 and 10 rebounds, while star signing Jack McVeigh (nine points) was kept quiet.

New Zealand won the Blitz despite still having returning veteran Rob Loe, new import forward Rob Baker and Next Star Karim Lopez to come in.

And star guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright played less than four minutes against Cairns after taking a knock to his ribs.

Brockington has signed a one-year deal with New Zealand to partner Jackson-Cartwright in the back-court.

The shooting guard averaged more than 15 points per game last season with the San Diego Clippers in the G League.

Earlier on Sunday, South East Melbourne showcased their attacking firepower with 19 three-pointers in a 102-81 thumping of Sydney.

The Phoenix welcomed new import John Brown for the first time and the American power forward delivered 13 points.

Angus Glover top-scored with 20 points, including 6-of-10 from long range, while DJ Mitchell added 11 points and five rebounds.

The Kings, without import guard Kendric Davis, were led by Tim Soares (14 points, eight rebounds) and Jaylin Galloway (13, seven).

Sydney finished the Blitz in last place behind Cairns, with both sides nursing 0-2 records.

The Blitz was somewhat overshadowed by a training mishap that resulted in Adelaide 36ers centre Ben Griscti being injured when a backboard fell on him.

Griscti was in a stable condition, having been taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

The incident, which occurred when the Sixers were training at Canberra's AIS Arena on Saturday, is being investigated by the league.

The NBL regular season tips off when Tasmania host Melbourne United in Hobart on September 18.