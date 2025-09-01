Josh Bannan beats the shot clock with just eight seconds to spare as the Tasmania JackJumpers seal a dramatic win over the Adelaide 36ers. (0:25)

The WNBL and ESPN will make basketball more accessible and exciting than ever before, announcing a broadcast partnership that will put greatness within reach of every fan.

In a two-year deal, ESPN on Disney+ will have all WNBL games available live and on demand ensuring fans don't miss a single moment. Alongside this, ESPN will air more than 80 games from the 2025/26 season on the ESPN/ESPN2 Network: including on Kayo, Foxtel and Fetch in Australia and Sky in New Zealand, shining a spotlight on the very best of Australian basketball.

These new agreements ensure the WNBL -- Australia's longest running elite women's sporting league -- is easier than ever to watch, celebrate, and be inspired by. Whether at home, on the go, or catching up later, greatness is now closer than you think.

For the first time in the league's 45-year history, basketball will be at your fingertips with every game also live and free via the WNBL's revamped website and app -- delivering a jam-packed summer of basketball with up to six WNBL games a week.

For those hungry for more, highlights, replays and mini-games will be available on ESPN platforms, and WNBL's YouTube page, alongside exclusive behind-the-scenes content, player stories, and profiles across the WNBL's digital and social channels.

Kylie Watson-Wheeler, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand and Head of ESPN Asia Pacific said: "We're thrilled to continue as broadcast partner of the WNBL and for the first time ever have every single game live on ESPN.

"This broadcast arrangement reinforces ESPN's place as the 'Home for Hoops' and our standing as Australia's most widely distributed premium sports network across pay TV and streaming, now including ESPN on Disney+.

"The WNBL continues to gain popularity and draw in new, highly engaged audiences, and we're excited they can cheer on their favourite teams with live matches in prime time every Tuesday night on ESPN and also available any time on Disney+."

WNBL CEO Jennie Sager said the new broadcast deal is a commitment to visibility and discoverability that will bring a returning and new audience to the WNBL while deepening fan engagement and community connection.

"The momentum and hunger for basketball is undeniable, with one in five girls now playing basketball in Australia. Our new broadcast deals are our answer to that momentum with more games easily accessible, helping young athletes see the pathways to playing pro and showing the incredible talent we have in this country," Sager said.

"We're proud to partner with Nine and ESPN -- broadcasters who not only understand and embrace our vision but are actively helping us build the future of the game."

The broadcast schedule and coverage details are available via the WNBL website and App.