It's not hyperbole to say that this is the most anticipated NBL season in recent memory.

Seriously, just look at the star power on each team. We have the Sydney Kings, who did their work early by quickly pouncing on Matthew Dellavedova and Kendric Davis. The Adelaide 36ers weren't going to be outdone, responding by poaching five-time MVP Bryce Cotton. The Red Army -- who don't love exercising patience -- was forced to wait, but it was worth it because it meant securing the signature of Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. There was Milton Doyle heading across the Bass Strait to join Melbourne United, Jack McVeigh shocking the entire league by signing with the Cairns Taipans, and the New Zealand Breakers retaining the ever-elite Parker Jackson-Cartwright.

Of course, we can't forget the Illawarra Hawks -- the defending NBL champions -- bringing 16-year NBA veteran JaVale McGee to Wollongong.

"I think I've got credibility here... I've been in it for a while," Kings head coach Brian Goorjian told ESPN. "This year, I feel is the strongest, from top to bottom, ever."

It feels like teams are going for it more than they ever have, and seemingly every roster has a star... some of whom were taken from other teams.

"I feel like the NBL's almost like a mini version of the NBA now," Cotton told ESPN. "There's a lot of movement but, even though players may go from team to team, a lot of familiar faces continue to be recycled around the league, so that's cool for fans."

It means the narratives really do write themselves; still, at the end of the day, all that matters is what happens on the hardwood.

So, with the NBL Blitz out of the way, the 2025-26 regular season is here. Here's our giant team-by-team breakdown: depth charts, what to like, where some of the questions lie, and what's worth keeping an eye on as the season gets into full swing.

ESPN/Getty Images

Adelaide 36ers

Depth chart

Depth Chart Position Starter 2nd 3rd G Bryce Cotton Isaac White G Dejan Vasiljevic Keanu Rasmussen F Flynn Cameron Michael Harris Matt Kenyon F Zylan Cheatham Montrezl Harrell Blake Jones (NRP) C Isaac Humphries Ben Griscti

What to like

The top-end talent of the 36ers is clearly what stands out here; it's the thing that separates the 36ers from every other team in the league. Matt Weston brought in an extremely talented import trio for this season, headlined by a five-time MVP in Bryce Cotton, who's joined by returning big-man Montrezl Harrell and dynamic, credentialed forward Zylan Cheatham. Throw in marquee-level local players in Isaac Humphries and Dejan Vasiljevic, and you'd be hard pressed to find a more talented quintet in recent NBL history. There's also reason to like some of the ancillary players the 36ers added this offseason. Flynn Cameron is a bigger guard who brings much-needed defensive versatility to Mike Wells' group, while Isaac White has been the team's standout player in the preseason, playing with a level of intensity the team lacked last season, while providing a reliable scoring and creation punch.

The big questions

For as talented the 36ers are, there are a few lingering questions. The first is the balance of the group. Cotton and Vasiljevic have a similar play-style -- both excel off the ball -- while all three of Humphries, Harrell, and Cheatham function as non-shooting bigs. We'll have to see if a connective guard emerges to maximise Cotton -- could it be Cameron or White? -- and who takes control of most of the ball-carrying duties. It'll also be fascinating how Wells approaches the big-man situation. Starting Cheatham and Humphries makes the most sense on both ends, but a Harrell-sized shadow looms over them, which has the potential to cause some issues. That aside, there's a clear lack of shooting in the frontcourt, so whatever floor spacing Cheatham brings to the table -- as well as his athleticism, glimpses of creation, and ability to guard on the perimeter -- will be vital, while it's worth tracking how the team defends when Humphries isn't on the floor.

What's worth tracking?

- How deep can this team go? There's a clear-cut seven-man rotation -- the starters, plus Harrell and White -- who've demonstrated the ability to perform in meaningful moments, but who else can step up? Matt Kenyon's positional versatility, Michael Harris' shooting, or Keanu Rasmussen's athleticism could see them enter the main rotation, while Blake Jones (a Nominated Replacement Player) has shown enough glimpses in the preseason that he may be trusted to play more minutes.

- Cotton's Australian citizenship opens up some opportunities for this team, giving them a third import spot, if they wish to use it. The early direction is that the 36ers will hold off on pulling the trigger on signing another import until they see more sample size of the full team together, sources told ESPN. If there's a sense that a position or skillset needs to be filled, don't be surprised if we see an addition closer to the middle of the season.

- Keep an eye on the big-man situation. This team has three frontcourt players -- Humphries, Cheatham, and Harrell -- who could all start, and none would be entirely pleased with coming off the bench. The sign of a good team -- and sustainable culture, which the 36ers have ostensibly been chasing all offseason -- is how guys sacrifice for the betterment of the team, so let's see who does that.

Brisbane Bullets

Depth chart

Depth Chart Position Starter 2nd 3rd G Jaylen Adams Mitch Norton G Javon Freeman-Liberty Taine Murray F Sam McDaniel Alex Ducas F Casey Prather Jacob Holt Jack Purchase C Tyrell Harrison Tohi Smith-Milner

What to like

Similar to last season, these Bullets feel like they'll go as far as their import trio can take them. And, to be fair, it's a collection of imports that have the potential to be extremely dynamic. Javon Freeman-Liberty has the three-level scoring ability and athleticism that could make him one of the best imports in the league; and, while neither are perfect, the NBL ecosystem is aware of what both Casey Prather and Jaylen Adams are capable of. We're assuming they'll get to play with a level of freedom under Stu Lash, so don't be surprised if the Bullets put together games where they're enviably potent on the offensive end. Tyrell Harrison remains one of the best bigs in the NBL, and is coming off an impressive stint in Puerto Rico, while the return of Sam McDaniel -- he was injured for practically all of last season -- gives the Bullets a really important defensive presence, especially at the point of attack.

The big questions

The obvious unknown here is Stu Lash, who's never been a head coach at a high level, and is entering his first season at the helm of the Bullets. We've seen first-year head coaches have success in the NBL -- Justin Tatum just won a title in his first full season in Illawarra -- but we've also seen some falter over the last couple of seasons, so it's difficult to truly gauge how good these Bullets will be until we see how Lash operates out there. There are also questions on how effective the team's bench will be; they have a proven guy in Mitch Norton, but he's surrounded by a lot of youth without a heap of pro basketball experience. Finally, let's see how the Bullets fare defensively; it was an issue last season -- they were at the very bottom of the league in Defensive Rating -- and, outside of McDaniel, the added personnel this time around doesn't seem to indicate any sort of meaningful leap in that area.

What's worth tracking?

- It sounds like Lamar Patterson's Australian citizenship could be somewhat imminent. He's signed with the Bullets as a Nominated Replacement player but, as of now, he can only replace other imports. If he becomes Australian, he could then replace any injured player on the roster.

- Five of the Bullets' first six games are on the road, and that includes games in Adelaide, Illawarra, and Perth.

- Jacob Holt is expected to miss a good portion of the start of the season as he recovers from a hip injury.

Depth chart

Depth Chart Position Starter 2nd 3rd G Andrew Andrews Kyle Adnam G Reyne Smith Kody Stattmann F Admiral Schofield Alex Higgins-Titsha Mawot Mag F Jack McVeigh Kyrin Galloway C Sam Waardenburg Marcus Lee

What to like

The Taipans spent some money for the first time in seemingly forever, so clearing that bar is a tick. Jack McVeigh is the big name and, of course, he rightly headlines this roster, but this is a starting lineup that should be very hard to contain, because everyone can shoot. That includes absolute no-leave marksmen in McVeigh and Smith, while Andrews and Schofield bring other elements of advantage creation to the table. If preseason is anything to go by -- and it should be noted that sometimes it isn't -- this is a team that will play unorthodox lineups, and almost completely dismiss the traditional concept of positions. That means we'll see different ball-carriers emerge, and see McVeigh, Schofield, and Waardenburg play in different spots on the floor throughout games. There's also reason to like the depth in length and athleticism up and down the roster; the likes of Alex Higgins-Titsha, Kyrin Galloway, Marcus Lee, and Mawot Mag should have prominent roles off the bench, so the Taipans should be physically imposing at all times.

The big questions

There's a really obvious deficiency in this roster, and it's the ball-carrying. Andrews is a point guard with a heap of professional experience, but then that skillset drops off in a significant way; Smith excels off the ball, while Kyle Adnam is their only other traditional point guard. Nearly every team around world basketball has gone the opposite direction, understanding that players are pressuring full court more than ever, while defences are getting more sophisticated, so there's value in having multiple quality ball-carriers. The Taipans' offensive efficiency has consistently been below the league average during Adam Forde's tenure; the influx of scoring talent this season should help that, but you have to wonder if the lack of ball-carrying might limit them. Then, like a lot of teams, the Taipans' bench is relatively young; they'll be looking for meaningful output out of rookie Mawot Mag, as well as Higgins-Titsha and Galloway, so we'll see if that trio can find ways to contribute to winning.

What's worth tracking?

- Sam Waardenburg has suffered an ankle injury that will likely see him miss significant time to start the regular season. Part of pivoting to Andrews as their point guard was to add more scoring firepower in Waardenburg's absence. The team has been gauging the local big-man market for an injury replacement.

- Kody Stattmann was impressive over the Taipans' preseason, and even played minutes at the point, so his development over the regular season will be worth tracking.

- As of now, Andrews isn't expected to be available for the Taipans' season opener against the Phoenix on Sept. 20.

Jack McVeigh of the Taipans. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Illawarra Hawks

Depth chart

Depth Chart Position Starter 2nd 3rd G Will Hickey JaQuori McLaughlin Biwali Bayles G Tyler Harvey Daniel Grida F Wani Swaka Lo Buluk Todd Blanchfield F Jonah Bolden Mason Peatling C JaVale McGee Harry Froling (NRP) Sam Froling (injured)

What to like

NBL teams should always be praised for attempting continuity -- especially when you're the defending champions -- and that's what stands out with this Hawks roster. They have seven returning players, which includes a heap of their bench guys, ensuring a reasonable floor for this group. Will Hickey gets an opportunity to start, so credit to him for earning that spot, and to the organisation for -- eventually -- deciding to reward the athletic guard for his Championship Series showing. JaVale McGee was the big offseason acquisition, adding an insane amount of size and length -- not to mention his championship experience -- as well as someone who should be a defensive force. Sam Froling will miss a good chunk of the start of the season as he continues to recover from his Achilles injury, but all signs are pointing to a return sometime around December or January, which will make the Hawks unbelievably imposing on the frontline; that size feels like it'll be the point of difference for Justin Tatum's team.

The big questions

Hickey earned that starting spot, but how he performs in that role is a big question for this team, and will likely be the ultimate barometer for the Hawks' success. That then makes us question where the bench scoring will be; Hickey was an elite energy giver as the Hawks' sixth man last season and, while JaQuori McLaughlin showed flashes at the NBL Blitz, it's yet to be seen if he can provide a similar impact. Where does that bench scoring come from? The Hawks lost both Lachlan Olbrich and Hyunjung Lee, and haven't adequately replaced that shooting and frontcourt creation. Jonah Bolden will be tasked with a lot of that, and Froling's eventual return will fill some of that void, but we'll see if these Hawks can tread water until the team is finally its fully-formed self.

What's worth tracking?

- Tyler Harvey is on track to obtain his Australian citizenship at some point this season, which means the team could designate his contract as a marquee. There's no guarantee it'll happen but it's a real possibility.

- Last season, we saw Mason Peatling enter the starting lineup for Darius Days; a move that ended up being extremely impactful in the Hawks' title run. Jonah Bolden is pegged in as the starting four-man, but it's worth keeping an eye on the situation if the team doesn't get out to the greatest start.

JaVale McGee of the Sacramento Kings. Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Melbourne United

Depth chart

Depth Chart Position Starter 2nd 3rd G Shea Ili Tyson Walker Dash Daniels (NS) G Milton Doyle Tom Wilson F Chris Goulding Tanner Krebs F Finn Delany Kyle Bowen C Jesse Edwards Fabijan Krslovic

What to like

The last two United teams advanced all the way to the Championship Series. This roster has similar elements to both of those teams... but with a little more pizzazz. It's because Dean Vickerman opted to sign multiple imports for the first time in a while, with an eye toward filling some of the team's deficiencies over the last few years. That means the dynamic creation of Milton Doyle and Tyson Walker, and the athleticism and physical imposition of Jesse Edwards, are added to a United team that's expected to be as connected and organised as usual. Finn Delany has the potential to be a defensive force, bringing a steadying element to the four-spot, while it can't be said enough how solid United's bench is; they have very playable backups in every position. Another season, another United roster that could very well be in for a deep playoff run.

The big questions

Durability is the most important factor for every team, but it does feel that little bit extra important for United, and especially regarding Shea Ili and Chris Goulding. It's because both have skillsets that are extremely difficult to replace. Goulding is one of the greatest shot-makers in NBL history, and single-handedly won United games last season with some offensive explosions, while there might not be another player in the league who can disrupt defensively at the level Ili can. Goulding will be 37 soon, while Ili's concussion history will always remain a concern. Minimising the risk with both of them will be extremely important. Another element of this team worth keeping an eye on early in the piece is how much scoring output United gets out of its frontcourt. Is there enough of a shooting punch from Delany? He just needs to hover around the 35% 3PT mark, which he has the ability to do, but it's still a question of whether he can execute it. Edwards will score off lobs, and he's so big that he can manufacture his own points, but could his up-and-down free throw shooting lead Vickerman to think twice playing the centre at the end of games? Let's see.

What's worth tracking?

- Right now, we have Ili as the team's starting point guard, but you have to wonder if there's a world where he comes off the bench -- Tyson Walker is obviously a starter-level player -- to minimise injury risk. For basketball reasons, there'd also be value in Ili providing a spark, as a defender and downhill creator, off the bench.

- Doyle averaged 6.1 assists per game in Puerto Rico over the offseason, which is a career high. In effect, he'll be United's primary ball-carrier and creator this season.

New Zealand Breakers

Depth chart

Depth Chart Position Starter 2nd 3rd G Parker Jackson-Cartwright Taylor Britt G Izaiah Brockington Izayah Le'Afa Sean Bairstow F Karim Lopez (NS) Reuben Te Rangi F Rob Baker II Max Darling Carlin Davison C Sam Mennenga Rob Loe

What to like

The thing to like the most is new, stable ownership, and that shows in the roster that's been built. Retaining Parker Jackson-Carwright was the top priority, and the Breakers did that, and then added a dynamic and twitchy shooting guard in Izaiah Brockington next to him. The Breakers should have the ability to play fast with those two running the show, flanked by an athletic wing in Karim Lopez, and mobile forwards in Rob Baker II and Sam Mennenga. It's a dynamic backcourt, next to a rangy and versatile frontcourt, and the roster makeup has all the looks of one that should facilitate a developmental leap from Mennenga. The Kiwi big-man should have a ton of usage on these Breakers, and there's reason to think he'll make the most of it and leverage it into a big contract.

The big questions

Going almost entirely with New Zealand natives to fill out the local contingent was a noble and admirable gesture from the new Breakers ownership, but will all of them be able to contribute in meaningful moments? Petteri Koponen will be hoping for a bounce-back season from Izayah Le'Afa, consistent impact from veterans Rob Loe and Reuben Te Rangi, as well as Taylor Britt showing he's at the NBL level. The problem is there's no real guarantee that they'll get that. Then, there's the question of what Lopez's leap will look like. The 18-year-old is coming off an impressive rookie season in the NBL, and is entering the 2025-26 campaign widely regarded as a projected lottery pick for the 2026 NBA Draft; there are high expectations, and, to be fair, the safe bet is that he'll meet them. Still, he's a young player who'll likely experience some ebbs and flows with his effectiveness; the extent of those swings will likely play a big role in how successful these Breakers end up being.

What's worth tracking?

- Jackson-Cartwright suffered a rib injury during the Breakers' final game of the Blitz. It's the same injury he sustained last season, but on the other side of his midsection. He sat out the remainder of the team's preseason and it's not regarded as a serious injury, but it's worth keeping an eye on as the season begins.

- This is a Mennenga contract year, and he'll likely get more usage than he ever has, so a reasonable bet would be career-high production from the big-man.

- Lopez has been dealing with a back injury over the offseason; it saw him miss the Blitz, but he told ESPN that he'll be ready to go for the regular season.

Perth Wildcats

Depth chart

Depth Chart Position Starter 2nd 3rd G Ben Henshall Elijah Pepper Dontae Russo-Nance G Mason Jones Sunday Dech F Dylan Windler Lat Mayen F Kristian Doolittle David Okwera C Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. Jesse Wagstaff Noa Kouakou-Heugue (NS)

What to like

Everything ended up being just fine in Perth. Yes, the Wildcats lost Bryce Cotton, and were forced to be ever so patient, but they ultimately ended up with a roster that has real potential to contend. It's led by a 'big four' you could argue is the most talented quartet in the league -- Mason Jones, Jo Lual-Acuil Jr., Kristian Doolittle, and Dylan Windler -- who are surrounded by a collection of intriguing offensive talent. Jones has all the looks of a potential superstar guard in the NBL -- he should be an unbelievably effective creator -- and how both Doolittle and Windler expand their offensive game this season will be fascinating to track. Acuil Jr. turned the Wildcats from a pretty good team into a legitimate playoff contender; he was the marquee they so desperately needed, and was ultimately signed to the second largest contract in the league. The positional versatility of that frontcourt is an impressive element of this Wildcats roster, too. John Rillie will need to find the minutes for Doolittle at the five-spot, and the same goes for Windler at the four. Ben Henshall and Elijah Pepper will both provide a valuable offensive spark, and the addition of both Sunday Dech and Lat Mayen provide important wing depth that was seemingly lacking last season.

The big questions

The offensive talent on this team is off the charts, but let's see how they defend the point of attack. A Jones-Henshall backcourt is potent, but doesn't provide the same resistance as some other guard duos around the league; that's why Dech, in particular, is such a valuable piece for the Wildcats. The frontcourt depth is also intriguing. There's every chance the minutes at the five will just be split between Acuil Jr. and Doolittle but, if they have to go a different direction, it'll be intriguing to see how much young guys like David Okwera and Noa Kouakou-Heugue can impact winning basketball. We know what Jesse Wagstaff can do, but can the youth on the team follow suit? In saying that, Kouakou-Heugue is just 18 and has looked extremely impressive over the preseason, so there's a good chance he works his way into the rotation.

What's worth tracking?

- Dech has been dealing with a calf injury for much of the preseason. When he returns, there'll be a real consideration into throwing him into the starting lineup, to add some more resistance on the perimeter.

- It's worth reminding: this season is the first of head coach John Rillie's three-year extension.

- Usage rate can sometimes be a very noisy advanced stat, but we'll throw this out there. Last season, Windler's usage was 15.9%. Over the 2025 NBL Blitz, it was 27.1%; that's closer to what is what in his senior year at Belmont, which was 25.7%.

South East Melbourne Phoenix

Depth chart

Depth Chart Position Starter 2nd 3rd G Owen Foxwell Hunter Maldonado G Nathan Sobey Vrenz Bleijenbergh Daniel Foster F Malique Lewis (NS) Angus Glover F John Brown III DJ Mitchell Akech Aliir C Jordan Hunter Gorjok Gak

What to like

Ask the Phoenix, and they'll tell you that they built this team to be as injury immune as possible. That's really just another way of saying that they prioritised positional versatility above all else. There's no super elite go-to guy, but this is a team that has multiple ball-handlers -- Owen Foxwell, Nathan Sobey, Hutner Maldonado, Angus Glover, and Vrenz Bleijenbergh -- all of whom can play up and down a position or two. The depth of the team is solid; these Phoenix look like they can go a legit 11-deep -- not every team can say that -- with the idea to be up-and-in defensively, while executing democratically on the offensive end: "We want the system to be the star," Jordan Hunter told ESPN. At the end of the day, though, this is still a team largely built around Sobey and Hunter, with the hope another leap from Foxwell, Malique Lewis, and Glover -- there's a good chance we see it from all three -- with a connective, defensive force in John Brown III gluing it all together.

The big questions

Depth is nice, but having someone who can manufacture points, especially in the halfcourt, is extremely valuable and a thing it doesn't seem the Phoenix have. Sobey is the closest thing they have to it, and they do have ball-carrying, but who has the ball in their hands in the last two minutes of a game? Again, the team was designed this way, but could choosing depth over an out-and-out star come back to haunt them? Then, there's a question of how much output they're going to get from their imports. Brown III should be one of the best defenders in the NBL, but is limited offensively, while Bleijenbergh and Maldonado have shown some flashes but aren't consistent scoring threats. Again, it has to be stressed that this was the expectation when they were signed -- especially Maldonado -s- but you have to wonder whether bringing in moderate-production imports is the way to go.

What's worth tracking?

- The Phoenix have been operating without Akech Aliir (personal reasons) and Daniel Foster (shoulder) for the back-end of preseason. Aliir, in particularly, is someone they regard as a rotation player.

- The starting unit is one that's likely to chop and change as the season goes on, based on matchups and form.

- Lewis' name continues to pop up around the second round in mock drafts, and, if the preseason is anything to go by, both his usage and output with the Phoenix have taken a leap, so there's every chance he's able to continue to lift his stock.

Sydney Kings

Depth chart

Depth Chart Position Starter 2nd 3rd G Matthew Dellavedova Shaun Bruce G Kendric Davis Makuach Maluach Tyler Robertson F Jaylin Galloway Bul Kuol F Xavier Cooks Kouat Noi C Tim Soares Keli Leaupepe (injured) Jason Spurgin (DP; injured)

What to like

The Kings had major issues with their offence last season. So, what did they go and do? They went and got last season's top two leaders in assists, signing both Matthew Dellavedova and Kendric Davis, effectively guaranteeing that there'll be high-level point guard creation on the floor at all times. They form a 'big three' with Xavier Cooks, who's coming off a very solid, underrated two way season but will be looking to take a step up -- especially offensively -- going into this campaign. The unique thing Brian Goorjian's team has, relative to the rest of the league, is wing depth, and that's led by someone who's not an 'addition', but it'll feel like it, with Jaylin Galloway returning to the lineup; the 22-year-old coming off an MVP showing at the FIBA Asia Cup, and he should enter this season as the early favourite to win Most Improved Player. Then, there's perhaps the most understated signing of the offseason, and that's Tim Soares' return to Sydney. The Brazilian adds size and beef up front that the team lacked last season, and his ability to space the floor should play a significant role in maximising Cooks.

The big questions

Dellavedova and Davis are a talented backcourt, but let's see how well they gel. Both point guards excel in a big way when carrying the ball, so there'll remain a question of how Davis, in particular, can find ways to be just as effective playing off Dellavedova. You'd bet on it working, but it's a question until we see it work. How that pairing works may be a result of another question mark for this team, and that's perimeter shooting. Kouat Noi is an elite spot-up guy, Galloway showed an improved jumper at the Asia Cup, and Soares should be reliable as a floor spacer, but consistent three-point shooting from the likes of Bul Kuol, Makuach Maluach, and Tyler Robertson will be a huge key to how effective the Kings' star trio can be. Finally, the Kings have been hurt in a big way by the season-ending injury to Keli Leaupepe; he was the key to their frontcourt depth, and arguably the team's most forceful competitor. We'll have to wait and see when -- or if -- the Kings are able to replace that spot in any meaningful way.

What's worth tracking?

- Kuol is a marquee player, but dealt with a lingering knee issue over last season. They've proceeded with caution with his minutes in the preseason. Galloway makes a lot of sense as a starter on the wing -- coming off his impressive Asia Cup -- but there's a chance we see those two battling it out for that spot over the season.

- The Kings are currently in the process of looking for an injury replacement player for Leaupepe. The local big-man market is quite bare, and signing an import imminently would significantly impact the team's finances. One option the team could consider: wait until the middle of the season to sign an import, which is a substantially cheaper endeavour.

Tasmania JackJumpers

Depth chart

Depth Chart Position Starter 2nd 3rd G Tyger Campbell Ben Ayre G Bryce Hamilton Nick Marshall Nick Stoddart F David Johnson Anthony Drmic F Josh Bannan Majok Deng C Will Magnay Kobe Williamson

What to like

You have to admire the balance of this JackJumpers roster, across the board. Let's take the imports, for example. Tyger Campbell is a poised, set-the-table type point guard, flanked by an elite three-level scorer in Bryce Hamilton and outstanding spot-up three-point shooter in David Johnson. It's a really impressive perimeter trio to lean on; just think of the dynamic creation the JackJumpers have, on top of a Scott Roth-offence that's famously organised and well-drilled. Will Magnay's return all but guarantees a reasonable defensive floor for this team, and the addition of Josh Bannan provides an intriguing playmaking and scoring option at the four spot. The team filled their bench out with a few guys looking to solidify roles in the NBL -- Ben Ayre and Nick Marshall lead the way there -- and there's impressive shooting depth when you go down the rotation.

The big questions

The JackJumpers have already had to pivot once because of an injury -- losing Sean Macdonald to an ACL injury before the preseason even began -- and, the reality is, they're not built to do it again, especially in the frontcourt. Until they show otherwise, it's valid to question whether both Magnay and Bannan can stay on the floor consistently; if they can't, do the JackJumpers have enough to fill from behind? Majok Deng can be really high-level in stretches, but the frontcourt depth is otherwise quite slim on this roster. Much of this team's success will also be tied to what sort of leap Bannan makes; he was signed as a marquee-level player after a few interrupted campaigns with the Bullets where he showed flashes of being elite, but hasn't put a full season together. His preseason was impressive, but whether he can consistently play at a high level will play a significant role in how successful the JackJumpers will be.

What's worth tracking?

- Kobe Williamson has dealt with a foot injury for much of preseason.