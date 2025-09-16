Kane Pitman and Olgun Uluc expand on Davis' sour departure from the 36ers, and analyse how the new Sydney King could best work alongside Matthew Dellavedova. (4:07)

How does Kendric Davis fit in at Sydney? (4:07)

Open Extended Reactions

The South East Melbourne Phoenix are planning to release import Vrenz Bleijenbergh, sources told ESPN.

Bleijenbergh was informed on Tuesday morning ahead of the team's practice, sources said, with the Belgian forward set to leave the team ahead of their NBL regular season opener against the Cairns Taipans on Saturday.

The 24-year-old averaged 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game for the Phoenix at the NBL Blitz.

In a preseason game against the Ryukyu Golden Kings in Perth last Friday, Bleijenbergh had five points off the bench before receiving two technical fouls, leading to his ejection from the contest.

Vrenz Bleijenbergh is set to be released by the Phoenix. Paul Kane/Getty Images

The Phoenix have already begun the process of searching for a new import to replace Bleijenbergh, sources said.

Bleijenbergh had joined the Phoenix coming off two seasons with Merkezefendi in Turkey; he averaged 11.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game over the 2024-25 campaign.