Prather purrs in Bullets' winning start under Lash

Casey Prather has burst out of the NBL blocks for Brisbane, punishing the sloppy New Zealand Breakers to give new coach Stu Lash a winning start.

The three-time championship player, with Perth and Melbourne, looked near his best in Friday's 104-95 season-opening win in Auckland.

Prather scored the Bullets' first seven points and finished with 27 while centre Tyrell Harrison (24 points, 15 rebounds) was crucial and star recruit Jaylen Adams (14 points, seven assists, six steals) had his moments.

The Breakers shot five-of-29 from three-point range and contributed 16 turnovers, including three in consecutive plays to undo any hope of a final-quarter comeback.

Breakers import Izaiah Brockington (16 points) couldn't get a foothold in his NBL debut while Parker Jackson-Cartwright (16 points) had 12 assists but six turnovers.

The Bullets will sweat on a knee injury to veteran guard Mitch Norton though, who was carried off the court in the second quarter.

Rookie American coach Lash, the club's former advisor, replaced the axed Justin Schueller and brought in former Sydney Kings guard and 2022 NBL MVP and fellow import Javon Freeman-Liberty (17 points, six rebounds, five assists).

That trio worked smoothly together in a contest that went bucket-for-bucket until late in the third quarter.

Back home after an end-of-bench role for NBA champions Oklahoma City, Alex Ducas (10 points, three assists) hit two early triples and showed he too will be useful for Lash.

Freeman-Liberty showed off his explosive leap for a fast-break dunk before an Adams floater, after Carlin Davison's missed slam at the other end, gave the Bullets a two-point halftime lead.

There were 24 lead changes in the first half but only two more after the main break with Sam McDaniel (10 points) and Adams both making plays to extinguish Breakers revivals.