Imports lead Phoenix to impressive win over Taipans

Behind import debutant John Brown's menacing defensive masterclass, South East Melbourne Phoenix have started their NBL campaign with a comprehensive 114-77 trouncing of the Cairns Taipans.

Brown (14 points) demonstrated why he is regarded as the early fancy for the league's Best Defensive Player award with six steals.

Behind Brown's smothering example, the Phoenix dominated the first two quarters 23-15 and 36-20, Cairns coughing up 12 first-half turnovers.

Nathan Sobey helped guide the Phoenix to a big win over the Taipans. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Angus Glover (18 points) and new American Hunter Maldonado (16) lit it up off the bench for the Phoenix, who had seven players score in double-digits in an even display.

First-gamer Reyne Smith (19 points) and marquee recruit Jack McVeigh (18) led the way for the underhanded Taipans, who predictably struggled, with captain Sam Waardenburg sidelined until December with an ankle injury and import point guard signing Andrew Andrews not yet available.

After a messy opening on offence, the Phoenix locked in at the other end, their Brown-led full-court press troubling Cairns.

The Phoenix pressed home their advantage in the second stanza, which they dominated 36-20, to pull ahead by 24 points at the main break.

The Taipans' stagnant, error-riddled offence continued to have no answers for Brown, who started the third term by notching his sixth steal.

There was no let up in the fourth, the relentless Phoenix proving they will be a force to be reckoned with this season, piling on further pain on the hapless visitors as the margin ballooned to 39 points late.