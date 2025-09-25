Doyle sparks United blitz in NBL thrashing of Phoenix

United record their highest-ever score against the New Zealand Breakers following a 114-82 win as Jesse Edwards played a starring role. (1:44)

Melbourne United have produced a devastating final-quarter blitz to keep their unbeaten start to the NBL season alive with a 103-83 win over South East Melbourne.

Phoenix part-owner Nick Kyrgios was among the sold-out crowd at John Cain Arena on Thursday night but left disappointed with his team's first loss of the campaign.

Runners-up the last two seasons, Melbourne (3-0) have already stamped themselves as early title contenders again.

Dean Vickerman's men have posted consecutive wins over Tasmania, New Zealand and the Phoenix despite the absence of veteran sharp-shooter Chris Goulding (quad).

United put on an offensive show against the Phoenix. Kelly Defina/Getty Images

American guard Milton Doyle top-scored with 18 points in his first derby to help United improve their overall head-to-head record against their local rivals to 20-9.

Doyle, who also had five turnovers, sparked a 13-0 run at the start of the final period which blew the contest wide open as United flexed their muscle.

Fellow import Tyson Walker had 13 points and eight assists, Shea Ili had 10 and seven, while Fabijan Krslovic added 12 points off the bench.

South East Melbourne guard Nathan Sobey (26 points) was dangerous in patches and caught fire during the first and third periods.

John Brown III (12 points) was the only other Phoenix player in double figures.

Bodies were flying from the opening play, when Ili sent Owen Foxwell into the VIP seats, but the high-intensity contest never got nasty.

Sobey drained 12 first-quarter points for the Phoenix while United made up for eight turnovers with a collective six-of-seven from beyond the arc to get their noses in front.

There were seven lead changes early but Melbourne's buffer ballooned to double figures in the second period.

Sobey, who had 14 points by halftime, reignited with another 12 in the third quarter and the Phoenix briefly reclaimed the lead before United steadied.

Doyle opened the final quarter with his fourth triple, forcing Phoenix coach Josh King to call a timeout.

United took complete control from there and Next Star Dash Daniels (nine points, five rebounds, three assists) sent the home crowd crazy when he nailed a three.

Both sides will sit out round three of the NBL season while featuring in the exhibition series against the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans.

Melbourne return in an away clash with Sydney on October 8, and host Cairns four days later in a busy round four.

South East Melbourne visit New Zealand on October 12.