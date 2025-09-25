Open Extended Reactions

The Adelaide 36ers have terminated American drawcard Montrezl Harrell's NBL contract as he serves a provisional ban for a positive drugs test.

The former NBA star tested positive for carboxy THC, an active compound in cannabis, while playing in China in April.

On June 25, China's Anti-Doping Agency announced the 31-year-old's positive drug test.

Harrell is currently serving a provisional ban with a binding sanction yet to be announced.

Matt King/Getty Images

"He was tested in April 2025 with a positive finding being announced two months later - after he had already re-signed with the Adelaide 36ers," the 36er said in a statement on Thursday.

"As it stands, Harrell is not permitted to train or play.

"And with no timeline on when the process will be finalised and no certainty on any sanctions, the club has been left with no option but to terminate Harrell's contract to allow it to move to finalise the playing roster.

"Because the matter in China is ongoing, the Adelaide 36ers remain constrained by the confidentiality policies of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and are unable to comment further on the matter.

Harrell played for Xinjiang Flying Tigers in China and also in Puerto Rico in the NBL off-season.

But the power forward, who was a major drawcard in the last NBL season, was left out of the 36ers' team that met European giants Panathinaikos last Sunday in Sydney amid confusion over the failed drug test and any sanction.

Adelaide open their NBL championship season on Sunday with a home fixture against the Brisbane Bullets.

The 36ers will seek a replacement player for Harrell, with two import spots now open given the recent Australian citizenship given to prized recruit Bryce Cotton.

Cotton, a three-time NBL champion with the Perth Wildcats and five-time NBL MVP, joined the 36ers this season and has urged his new club to move on from the Harrell controversy.

"It's very unfortunate but you can only control what you can control," Cotton said on Wednesday.

"Obviously Trez is going to be missed not only by our club but be missed by the league.

"We're all humans, we all have our emotions and stuff, and I can only imagine the feelings that have gone through his mind and how he's handling it.

"I pray for him and I can only hope that he has a good support group around him with his family and friends to give him comfort at a difficult time."