McVeigh stars as Taipans beat Bullets in nail biter

Million-dollar man Jack McVeigh has fallen just short of a triple-double as Cairns held off a frenetic Brisbane fightback to a post a thrilling 83-82 NBL victory at the Cairns Convention Centre.

The Taipans led 74-62 with less than seven minutes remaining in Friday night's match before the Bullets hit back hard to snatch the lead with less than two minutes to go.

McVeigh gave the hosts back the lead with a clutch three-pointer, but then controversy hit.

The Bullets were handed possession from a jump ball decision despite Brisbane guard Jaylen Adams shoulder charging McVeigh in the head while the Cairns star was sitting on the ball.

The decision meant Brisbane, who were down by a point at the time, had 10 seconds to find the winning shot.

Javon Freeman-Liberty looked set to get the job done as he drove to an open hoop, but he was rejected at the last moment while rolling his ankle in the process.

Then on the next possession, Freeman-Liberty's last-gasp floater just before the buzzer sounded rimmed out.

McVeigh, whose two-year deal is believed to be worth $2 million, was worth every cent of his contract on the way to 19 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

The win was crucial for the Taipans after they opened their season with a horror 114-77 loss to South East Melbourne.

"Man, in this league, you take them how you can get them, and to get the first one at home was amazing," McVeigh said after the win.

New Cairns import Andrew Andrews, who only arrived from Portland days earlier, missed his first eight shots before finding some form on the way to eight points.

Admiral Schofield (19) points) was big for the Taipans, while Marcus Lee scored 12 points but was ill disciplined on the way to fouling out midway through the final quarter.

For Brisbane, Tyrell Harrison (22 points, seven rebounds), Freeman-Liberty (21 points, seven rebounds) and Casey Prather (18 points) were the biggest contributors.

The Bullets stunk it up from three-point land, nailing just two of 19.

Cairns weren't great either, but their 9-of-36 was still much better than Brisbane's efforts.

The visitors suffered a big blow early in the match when they lost Sam McDaniel, who limped off after his left ankle twisted awkwardly under the weight of a falling opponent.

Cairns overcame an early deficit to lead 21-17 by quarter-time, and they led by 10 points late in the second term following some tough work from McVeigh.

Brisbane went on a 8-2 run to end the quarter to close the gap back to four points at halftime.

Cairns, with Andrews stone cold, looked bereft of answers as the Bullets made a barnstorming start to the third quarter to hit the lead.

But after missing his first eight shots, Andrews suddenly caught fire.

He swished a three-pointer to spark a flurry to finish the third quarter.

And by the time Andrews nailed his second triple early in the fourth, the Taipans were out to an 11-point lead, which soon became 12.

Brisbane hit back hard, but the leadership of McVeigh ensured Cairns got over the line.