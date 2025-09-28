Taipans bare their fangs to dethrone wayward Kings

Bryce Cotton makes his mark early, notching his first NBL points in 36ers colours. (0:44)

Jack McVeigh has starred with 24 points to steer the Cairns Taipans to an upset 77-74 NBL win over the cobweb-laden, wayward Sydney Kings at Qudos Bank Arena.

In a game full of momentum swings, the Taipans looked to have finally seized control when they led by six points inside the last 30 seconds on Sunday, before the Kings almost performed a miracle.

A steal from gun Kings recruit Matthew Dellavedova led to a Kouat Noi three, then at the start of the next possession Noi drew a charge on Cairns import Admiral Schofield.

But Noi couldn't capitalise on two opportunities to tie the game, committing a turnover, then missing his next three-point attempt.

McVeigh was supported by Reyne Smith (16 points) and American playmaker Andrew Andrews (16).

"I don't think anyone expected us to win except for the 11 guys in that room," Taipans coach Adam Forde said.

"It was great that the boys could find a way to win.

"It was gutsy, again."

Kyrin Galloway of the Taipans shoots Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Kendric Davis, runner-up to Bryce Cotton for last season's league MVP award while playing with Adelaide, scored 21 points in his Sydney debut, but shot a wayward 9-of-27.

McVeigh and Smith piloted Cairns to a 15-6 headstart, which became a 22-18 quarter-time lead, Davis the only King to make any early impression.

Sydney stole the impetus with a 27-18 second term, led by Davis (15 first-half points) and a massive advantage on the boards.

The momentum swung back the Taipans' way in a 21-13 third term as the home side's poor shooting from beyond the arc hurt them in their first game of the season.

The fourth quarter was neck-and-neck and the scores were tied at 71-71 before Cairns appeared to ice the game as Andrews overcame leg cramps to drill a huge triple over Dellavedova, and McVeigh buried a neat fade-away.

Sydney fought to the line but were ultimately sabotaged through a 4-of-28 clip from long range.

"We had 22 more shots (attempts), we won the rebound count, we played good defence, (and) the effort side was good," Kings coach Brian Goorjian said.

"We just shot 14 per cent from the three-point line.

"We shot horrendously as a group and couldn't score."