Cotton scores 39 in club debut as 36ers down Brisbane

The great Bryce Cotton has made a spectacular debut for his new NBL team, pouring in 39 points to spearhead the Adelaide 36ers to a 87-80 victory over the Brisbane Bullets.

The five-time league MVP more than lived up to the hype, having the sold-out Adelaide Entertainment Centre crowd in raptures on Sunday as the Sixers claimed their first season-opening win in 10 years.

Cotton, who signed a three-year deal with Adelaide in May after almost a decade starring at Perth, hit 14-of-23 from the field, 6-of-9 from three-point territory and dished out six assists.

Cotton's haul was the highest-ever by a 36ers debutant.

"It felt good," Cotton said.

"Just super excited to be out there because I know how many weapons we have.

"In theory, as the season goes on, we're only going to continue to get better."

Import Casey Prather (20 points), captain Tyrell Harrison (17 points, 12 boards) and Alex Ducas (16 points) led the charge for the Bullets.

Flynn Cameron of the 36ers heads for the basket Mark Brake/Getty Images

Cotton was quick out of the blocks, scoring 15 of his first-quarter points inside a four-minute burst to give the 36ers a 27-23 quarter-time cushion.

Adelaide's advantage grew to nine points before Prather led a second-quarter revival for the Bullets.

After Brisbane briefly pinched the lead, the Sixers edged in front 48-47 at halftime on Flynn Cameron's reverse lay-up.

Cotton added 15 points in the third term as Adelaide assumed control once again, before he and skipper Dejan Vasiljevic opened the fourth period with back-to-back triples, the margin ballooning to 16 points.

Vasiljevic's bomb was the only score by any 36er besides Cotton in the final term as Brisbane defended well and eroded the deficit.

"This group competes - it's a high-character, hard-working group that understands when they're in a fight," Bullets coach Stu Lash said.

"I give the guys a lot of credit for their effort.

"It was that sequence at the start of the third, we gave them just enough of a cushion that it was hard to climb back from that."