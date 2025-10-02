NBL champs Hawks crash to 0-2 after Wildcats loss

Jo Lual-Acuil with the big denial at the rim as Perth storm back (0:10)

The Perth Wildcats have overcome a sluggish start to defeat Illawarra 92-84, leaving the Hawks still winless in their title defence.

Perth trailed by 14 points early in Thursday night's open-air clash at their home RAC Arena before recovering brilliantly in the middle two quarters, which they dominated 34-23 and 23-13.

Illawarra's ex-NBA superstar JaVale McGee (26 points, 14 rebounds) shook off a knee injury scare to narrowly take the individual honours against Jo Lual-Acuil Jr (22, three rebounds) in the marquee matchup between the league's two best centres.

Imports Kristian Doolittle (17 points, nine boards) and Dylan Windler (16, 14) were influential in Perth's fightback, while Tyler Harvey scored 15 of his 19 points before half-time for Illawarra.

"I would like us to play a little bit better, but that will take some time, take some moments," Wildcats coach John Rillie said.

"Our bench, at different points throughout the game, had pivotal plays for us.

"We're finding an identity on defence."

The Wildcats were ice cold early, taking more than four minutes to register their first score and falling 20-6 in arrears, McGee's rebounding and interior defence causing issues.

Perth went 3-of-16 from the floor and 0-of-9 from three-point range to trail 20-10 at the end of a physical opening quarter.

The gap was still double digits deep into the second term, before the Wildcats -- led by Windler and Doolittle -- found their range offensively, pressing the Hawks into regular error and indecision to take a 44-43 lead at half-time.

Lual-Acuil attacked McGee on the dribble in the third stanza as Perth built on their momentum.

Illawarra fans feared the worst when McGee, a 983-game NBA veteran and Olympic gold medallist, went down heavily clutching his right knee following a collision with Lual-Acuil.

The big man received treatment before returning after three minutes off, but his presence couldn't prevent the Wildcats from steaming ahead 67-56 at three-quarter-time.

The gap ballooned to 17 points in the fourth before the Hawks saved some face late.

"Perth played well, we didn't," a terse Illawarra coach Justin Tatum said.

"Their effort plays were the difference -- we didn't match it."