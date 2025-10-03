New-look Zion tipping a competitive 'NBA x NBL' series with United

Josh Giddey has spent the summer working on his game ahead of the NBA season, after the 22-year-old signed a new deal with the Chicago Bulls. (2:17)

'I'm looking to hit the ground running': Giddey excited for new season (2:17)

Open Extended Reactions

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson isn't expecting any favours when he tests out his new physique in a competitive arena for the first time in the historic "NBA x NBL" Melbourne series.

The Pelicans have landed Down Under ahead of exhibition games against Melbourne United (Friday) and South East Melbourne Phoenix (Sunday) at Rod Laver Arena.

It is the first time an NBA team has played in Australia.

A noticeably slimmer Williamson has already touted his improved fitness ahead of the new NBA season, and is the major attraction for local fans, declaring he feels better than he has since college.

The former No.1 overall draft pick and two-time All-Star is key to Pelicans coach Willie Green's hopes of steering a revamped team back into play-offs contention.

Williamson's first test of the pre-season comes against NBL teams already in the swing of their new campaign.

Perennial contenders Melbourne (3-0) lead the league after beating South East Melbourne (1-1) in last week's derby.

"I've watched film on a lot of these guys, and both teams are competitors," Williamson said at a press conference in Melbourne on Wednesday.

"I know we're having a good time joking up here, but I know once we step on the court both teams are going to try to go at each other and try to make something happen.

"So if I'm going up the middle of the lane, I don't expect nobody to move out the way."

It remains to be seen how much court time Williamson and fellow members of the Pelicans' starting rotation, including trade acquisition Jordan Poole, will see in Melbourne.

But the 25-year-old power forward is eager to hit the floor.

Zion Williamson of the Pelicans shoots from half-court during a New Orleans Pelicans open training session at Rod Laver Arena on October 02, 2025. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

"Basketball has brought the Pelicans to Australia and we're looking to go out there and compete, and just have a great time," Williamson said.

"As far as what I'm going to do, if I can get a fast break I might have fun with it ... or I might just lay it in, we don't know."

Already feeling embraced by local fans, Williamson had only positive comments about Australian basketball, including former Duke teammate Jack White and ex-Pelicans star Dyson Daniels.

Williamson will come up against Dyson's young brother and NBA prospect Dash Daniels, who has made a strong start to his NBL career with Melbourne United under the Next Stars program.

"From the film I saw on him, they're very similar, especially defensively," Williamson said.

"Some of the deflections he's able to get when he's defending is simply incredible.

"Stuff that like I used to tell Dyson I'm going to try to take some of that from his game and add it into mine."

The Pelicans finished 14th in the NBA's Western Conference last season with a 21-61 record, and Williamson is taking it upon himself to lead the team back into contention.

Poole and fellow recruit Kevon Looney will add valuable championship experience to the New Orleans roster.

"My teammates and my coaches trust me to step into that role, that position, as a leader," Williamson said.

"As far as my chemistry with Jordan Poole ... he's a competitor and I think we're going to have a lot of fun on the court. It's going to be exciting to watch."

Williamson added his new physique "means a lot for my game".

"I'm able to stay on the court longer, all my movements are faster and swifter ... and honestly it just feels good to feel good," he said.