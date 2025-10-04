Davis stars as Sydney thrash winless Breakers

Kendric Davis pours in 28 points for the Kings as Sydney handle the New Zealand Breakers with ease on their home court. (1:41)

Kings blow out Breakers for first win of NBL26 (1:41)

Open Extended Reactions

Sydney have notched their first victory of the NBL season and kept the New Zealand Breakers winless with a thumping 97-75 triumph at Qudos Bank Arena.

The Kings controlled the first half on Saturday night, before following with a commanding 31-18 third quarter to get all the cobwebs out of their system and consign the struggling visitors to an 0-4 mark.

Superstar import Kendric Davis showed why he is regarded as one of the competition's prime MVP candidates, overcoming a patchy club debut last week to notch 28 points on 65 per cent shooting.

Big Tim Soares provided tremendous support for Davis, pairing 16 points with eight rebounds.

"We were really good at the controllables," Kings coach Brian Goorjian said.

Kendric Davis lays up a shot under pressure from Izayah Le'afa. Photo by Mark Kolbe Photography/Getty Images

"I really like this team -- I like the way we go about the day-to-day.

"More impressed after the punch in the face the last game (season-opening loss to Cairns)."

Diminutive NZ point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright (16 points, five assists) couldn't contain Davis but was solid at the other end.

Rob Baker (15 points) and Sam Mennenga (14 points, 12 boards) had their moments for the Breakers, whose shooting was off all evening.

After a flat start, Sydney eventually got moving through Davis, whose 10 first-quarter points steered the hosts to a 22-15 lead at the opening change.

The Breakers' offence continued to be clunky, settling for outside shots which went largely unrewarded.

After trimming the gap to 39-34 at halftime, the visitors were blown away in the third term as Davis and Kouat Noi prospered down the stretch to open up an unassailable 70-52 cushion at three-quarter time.

Mennenga's vicious dunk over Soares was a rare highlight for the Breakers in the fourth term, which Davis and the rejuvenated Kings continued to dominate.

"We need to do all the little things better," Breakers coach Petteri Koponen said.

"There were some better moments -- first half we were in the game.

"But to be able to beat these teams we need a solid 40 minutes."