NBAxNBL takeaways: Daniels makes most of the spotlight; more NBA games a possibility

You couldn't walk around Melbourne this weekend without sensing that something big was happening.

There were more NBA jerseys than usual on the streets of the CBD, and there always seemed to be a constant wave of people tramming toward Melbourne Park. It's because history was in the making: the New Orleans Pelicans became the first NBA team to play in Australia, competing in a pair of preseason games against the NBL's two Melbourne franchises.

"The buzz is out of control," NBL owner Larry Kestelman told ESPN.

The Pelicans first faced Melbourne United on Friday night, before a matchup with the South East Melbourne Phoenix on Sunday afternoon; the NBA team won both, with the attendance totalling almost 30,000 at Rod Laver Arena across the two games.

"I'm very confident this will not be the last time an NBA team comes to Australia," Kestelman said.

It was a tall order for the NBL to pull off the logistical task of flying an NBA team to Australia, from flying around 160 people across the world -- ranging from Pelicans players, families, and staffers -- while putting together events that met the needs of those who compete in the best league in the world expect.

Ask anyone in the Pelicans camp, and they'll tell you how much they enjoyed the trip to Australia. The initial plan was for the team to spend a good chunk of training camp in Melbourne - to effectively spend two weeks in the country - but that got cut down to a nine-day trip, and then again to, ultimately, the five-day excursion they completed. If they were to do it again, most would opt to stay in Australia longer.

Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

"I think it was a really good turnout... especially being able to play in front of fans that we don't normally get to play in front of," Pelicans guard Jordan Poole said.

"Good basketball, and obviously you want to play against guys in a different league whenever you get the opportunity. I only have positive things to say.

"I think it's something we should make more routine, for sure."

We're told there are other teams who are prepared to do a trip to play preseason games in Australia, but it's up to the NBA on if they feel doing so is justified. That was the pressure on Kestelman and the NBL: to nail the first moment in history, so it wouldn't be the last.

"I think we've delivered on what we've promised," Kestelman said.

"I think it's been very professional.

"The biggest thing that, not just the basketball public, but the public in general, will appreciate, is the NBA is a beast. They're super professional, they're global. For them to trust the NBL to put these games on cannot be underestimated.

"The No. 1 thing is to deliver on their trust. We're the NBL, we're a league - we're not a promoter - and, for myself, my team, everyone involved, the NBA has shown a lot of trust with their product. I think we've delivered. I think they're very happy, the teams are happy, NBA is happy with what we're doing.

"That's step one: deliver on our promise that we can actually deliver these games."

Dash Daniels makes most of unique opportunity

If there's one surefire way to solidify your draft stock, it's to perform at a good level against an NBA team.

It's an opportunity that most draft prospects never get, so it was one United's Dash Daniels - a projected first round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft - knew he had to take with both hands.

"That's the ultimate goal: to try to get to the NBA in hopefully the next couple of years," Daniels said postgame.

"To have the opportunity to play against the Pelicans... I get to see what they're like, and showcase my talents as well."

On Friday night, Daniels finished with 11 points, six rebounds, one assist, and one steal, while also playing a primary role in keeping the Pelicans' Jordan Poole and Jeremiah Fears to a combined 6-of-24 from the field.

Dash Daniels of Melbourne United shoots Graham Denholm/Getty Images

"I told him: I'd better see you in the NBA real soon," Williamson said of Daniels.

The 17-year-old - the younger brother of Atlanta Hawks wing, Dyson - did an impressive job staying in front of the Pelicans' guards, and absorbed the NBA physicality extremely well for his age.

"His defensive instincts are very similar to his brother," Pelicans head coach Willie Green said.

"He picks up full court, long arms, got great size. He's physical, and he caused some havoc for us defensively; he's a really good player."

Daniels has been among the standouts for United over their 3-0 start to the new NBL season, averaging 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, while shooting 40% form 3PT; he's doing his part in solidifying his 2026 draft status.

"I thought his position off the basketball was way better... in how he can assist the basketball coming downhill, how he can stab at it, get back," United head coach Dean Vickerman said of Daniels' performance against the Pelicans.

"The highlight in my mind when I'm thinking about his game was really navigating screens, whether it's under, over, get back in front, strong body to make them make tough shots over him. That's the part that stands out to me."

Respect for United and the NBL

The benefit of United being the team to face the Pelicans didn't just come from them being based in Melbourne or the fact that they're projected as one of the best teams in the NBL this season. It also had to do with the franchise's processes, on and off the court, which make for a worthy ambassador for the sport in Australia.

The way United operate on both ends of the court - organised offensively, and hard-nosed on the defensive end - are reminiscent of what we regularly see from the Australian national team, and that level of preparedness stood out to the NBA visitors.

"We watched a ton of film on these guys," Green said.

"They do a great job running their offence with force, they run it with pace, they're extremely unselfish. They made it tough on us. They're a heck of a team."

Campbell Blogg of United is fouled by Karlo Matkovic of the Pelicans Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

The Pelicans players also demonstrated a general respect for the talent on United's roster; especially Milton Doyle, who finished with 25 points and four assists.

"They move the ball very, very well," Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III said.

"You can tell they're a really well-coached team. They know how to play off each other. It's really cool seeing that. I played against European teams at Rice [University] - when we went to Spain - and their brand of basketball is just so different, but you can appreciate it because it's just pure. Big respect to their coach and the players on their team."

For Vickerman - who was acutely aware of the moment in Australian sporting history he was taking part in - he approached his role with a level of seriousness that matched the significant responsibility he felt.

"I picked up my phone [after the game], and it was cool to get some messages from some old coaches, to say: this was a really good night for Australian basketball and basketball in Victoria," Vickerman said.

"I'm glad we were able to really compete at a good level. Hopefully we've done enough to say to the NBA: hey, it's worthy of bringing more teams back to Australia for these games.

"I think that was a responsibility I felt tonight for the NBL and for Australian basketball, to do a really good job on home soil and get other people to get an opportunity to play an NBA team."

Could we see more basketball games in Rod Laver Arena?

There's been a call for it for a while.

John Cain Arena has long been the home of both Melbourne United and the South East Melbourne Phoenix, and fulfils its requirements admirably, but every Throwdown - the matchup between the two teams - is an almost-guaranteed sell-out, so why not make the most of the almost-15,000 capacity that Rod Laver Arena has to offer?

Vickerman has called for it for years and echoed the sentiment after his team's game against the Pelicans in the building.

"Without a doubt," Vickerman said, when asked if he'd like to play more games at Rod Laver.

"You talk about the continual growth of our game, but it was a long time ago - 1990, 1991, that I got to play Tigers vs Magic and this thing packed out like it was tonight - so the opportunity for me is to say: I'd love to see a Throwdown in this venue if it could possibly happen. It's an elite venue. I'd love to see it happen."

Phoenix players warm up during the NBAxNBL match Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

The upside is, naturally, the capacity, and the aesthetics; put more simply: it holds more people and looks better. There are some challenges, though, from the cost to convert it into a basketball arena, to difficulties in hosting corporate partners during games.

"I would love to see that," Phoenix head coach Josh King said.

"Hopefully, in the future, we can get enough interest. Our league is high level. Melbourne United is a very good team; I think we've got a good team as well. I would love to play here one of these days against them."

It's something NBL HQ remains intent on making happen at some point in the future.

"I will definitely keep at it," Kestelman said.

"Our team believes we can do it. It's a difficult setup, it's an expensive setup to convert it into a basketball arena, so it's not easy. That doesn't mean it can't happen. It's just such a perfect arena for basketball, so I think we need to see that happen and get the NBL back at Rod Laver.

"Some of the infrastructure that had to be built for this game, we can definitely re-use. There will be conversations."

Casualties

Any time players hit the floor, there's a risk of injury. That's sport. Of course, those risks feel less warranted to take when it's part of an exhibition game that doesn't have an impact on your season.

All teams knew those inherent risks going into these games, and both the Pelicans and United appeared to have come out with a few casualties.

Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado went down in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Phoenix with a right knee injury; he left the game in serious pain, and didn't return to action. Green said postgame that Alvarado will be re-evaluated when the team returns to New Orleans.

Jose Alvarado of the Pelicans pulls up injured Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

United's Shea Ili suffered a hamstring injury on Friday night that kept him out of the second half of action. The Kiwi guard underwent scans to determine the severity of the injury, sources told ESPN, and, while it's not expected to be serious, don't be surprised if he misses a few weeks of action. He was spotted at a Jr. NBA camp on Saturday with wrapping around his leg.

United import Tyson Walker appeared to hurt his thumb during Friday's game but the early word is that he's escaped serious injury, and should be able to suit up as normal for United's next NBL regular season game against the Sydney Kings on Wednesday.